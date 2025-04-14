Menu Explore
Mattress on sale: Get up to 65% off on mattresses; Rest in style and stay comfortable

Shweta Pandey
Apr 14, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Looking to buy a mattress? Here is a sale that is giving you up to 65% off on orthopaedic, natural latex mattresses, and more.

LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress

₹11,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam)

₹7,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 75X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek King Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72x72x4

₹6,857

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches)

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | King Size (72 x 72 x 5)

₹9,029

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 6-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x72x6)

₹12,143

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurlon Rutile Mattress | Natural Coir Mattress | Breathable | Medium Firm Support | Natural Cooling | PU Quilted | Durable | King Size | 78x72x6 | 5 Yrs Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex LiveIn Bounce - 8 Inch Pocket Spring Bed Mattress King Size, 3 Zone Roll Pack Mattress King Bed for Zero Motion Transfer, Medium Soft Firmness with Cotton Felt Layer (78X72X8)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek Queen Size Dual Comfort Mattress | Hybrid Hard & Soft Flip Mattress, Double Bed, 4-Inch, 78x60x4

₹6,279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x4)

₹6,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress Double Bed, Elevate Pocket Spring with Memory Foam, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (72x60x8 Inches, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey)

₹12,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Queen Size (72 x 60 x 5)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 75x60x6

₹23,736

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek Eurotop Luxe Memory Foam Mattress | 8 Inches Euro Top Adaptable Temperature Regulated Memory Foam Pocket Spring Queen Size Gadda | 78x60 Inch

₹11,540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Single Bed, Foam Mattress, 5-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (72x36x5_7 Pressure Zone Foam)

₹5,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart DUOS FLIP Reversible Ortho HR - Medium Soft & Firm Mattress |3D SleepTech Crafted Zones| ComfortScience Foam| High GSM Sporty Zipper Fabric|Single Bed (72x36x5) inch, 7 Years Warranty

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek Foam Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Divan Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress, 75X30X4

₹4,034

amazonLogo
GET THIS

₹6,679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 6-Inch King Size 75x72x6 Inches Space Grey

₹12,897

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|King Bed (78x72x5) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty

₹9,109

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | 5 Zone Support for Back Pain Relief | 10 Year Warranty | Queen Size Firm Bed Mattress 78x66x8

₹36,597

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6)

₹15,304

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RESTOFIT Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress King Size | Sleep Well with 78x72x4 Inches Medium Firm King Size Mattress | 4-Inch HR Foam Mattress | Viscose Cotton, 7 Years Warranty Vacuum Roll Packaging

₹8,502

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyCat Switch Dual Ortho Mattress | Premium Quilted Fabric with Pain Relief Technology | Reversible Medium Soft & Firm Side | Airy & Breathable with Aeroflow Foam | Queen Size (72x60x4 Inch)

₹7,127

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Dual Comfort Plus Orthopedic Mattress with Reversible Hard & Soft Foam 5 inch Mattress AirCell Tech, Ideal for Double Bed, Back Pain Relief, Tape-Edge Cover, (72x48x5)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with Pain Release™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 inch Mattress in King Size (72x72x4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty

₹14,101

amazonLogo
GET THIS
A comfortable mattress means a great and comfortable sleep. The best quality mattress provides you unmatched rest that helps you to wake up fresh. And in case you're looking to buy a comfortable mattress, here is an Amazon deal that is offering up to 65% off on all kinds of mattresses. Choose from orthopaedic, natural latex, king-sized, queen-sized, single bed mattress, and more.

Best mattresses on sale on Amazon(pexels)
Best mattresses on sale on Amazon(pexels)

Along with this, you also get EMI options on HDFC Bank credit cards. Be you’re a side sleeper, back dreamer, or full-time napper, we’ve got the perfect bed for your best night’s sleep, all at dreamy prices. Don’t sleep on these deals… sleep in them!

Have a look at these best mattresses on sale:

King Sized mattresses at up to 65%

Reclaim the royal sleep you deserve with Amazon’s majestic mattress deals! Enjoy up to 65% off on luxurious King Sized mattresses that turn every night into a regal retreat. Drift into deep slumber with plush support and dreamy comfort designed to cradle you from head to toe. So, if you are a starfish sleeper or a midnight mover, this is your throne of tranquillity. Hurry—this kind of comfort, at this kind of price, doesn’t come around often!

Queen Sized mattresses at up to 50% off

Rule your dreams with elegance and ease! Amazon’s Queen Sized mattresses are now up to 50% off, offering the perfect blend of comfort, space, and savings. Designed for cosy nights and blissful mornings, these mattresses promise premium sleep without the royal price tag. Ideal for couples or solo sleepers who love room to roam, each night feels like a five-star hotel stay. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your sleep kingdom, this queen-sized deal won’t last forever!

Single bed mattresses at up to 60% off

Small, big on comfort! Snag up to 60% off on Single Bed mattresses during Amazon’s epic sale. Perfect for kids, guests, or solo snoozers, these compact sleep solutions pack a punch in support and style. Whether for dorm rooms, daybeds, or your cosy corner, these mattresses deliver dreamy comfort without crowding your space, or your wallet. Slide into a snug sleep sanctuary tonight and save big while you're at it!

Orthopaedic mattresses at up to 55% off

Say goodbye to backaches and hello to healing sleep with up to 55% off on Orthopaedic mattresses at Amazon! Engineered for alignment, support, and soothing relief, these mattresses are a dream come true for tired spines. Whether you're recovering from long days or just seeking better posture and comfort, this is your path to well-rested mornings. It's time to invest in sleep that supports you, literally and financially.

FAQ for mattress

  • What types of mattresses do you offer?

    We offer a wide range of mattresses including memory foam, innerspring, hybrid, latex, and adjustable air mattresses. Each type provides different levels of comfort and support.

  • How do I choose the right mattress for me?

    Consider your sleeping position, body weight, firmness preference, and whether you sleep hot. Side sleepers typically prefer softer mattresses, while back and stomach sleepers may benefit from firmer support.

  • What is a hybrid mattress?

    A hybrid mattress combines the support of an innerspring system with the comfort of memory foam or latex. It’s a great choice if you want the best of both worlds—support and cushioning.

  • How long does a mattress last?

    On average, a mattress lasts between 7 and 10 years, depending on the material, usage, and care.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

