Mattress on sale: Get up to 65% off on mattresses; Rest in style and stay comfortable
Apr 14, 2025 12:30 PM IST
Looking to buy a mattress? Here is a sale that is giving you up to 65% off on orthopaedic, natural latex mattresses, and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details
|
₹11,949
|
|
|
Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5) View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details
|
₹7,898
|
|
|
Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 75X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Springtek King Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72x72x4 View Details
|
₹6,857
|
|
|
SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | King Size (72 x 72 x 5) View Details
|
₹9,029
|
|
|
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 6-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x72x6) View Details
|
₹12,143
|
|
|
Kurlon Rutile Mattress | Natural Coir Mattress | Breathable | Medium Firm Support | Natural Cooling | PU Quilted | Durable | King Size | 78x72x6 | 5 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
duroflex LiveIn Bounce - 8 Inch Pocket Spring Bed Mattress King Size, 3 Zone Roll Pack Mattress King Bed for Zero Motion Transfer, Medium Soft Firmness with Cotton Felt Layer (78X72X8) View Details
|
|
|
|
Springtek Queen Size Dual Comfort Mattress | Hybrid Hard & Soft Flip Mattress, Double Bed, 4-Inch, 78x60x4 View Details
|
₹6,279
|
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x4) View Details
|
₹6,898
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress Double Bed, Elevate Pocket Spring with Memory Foam, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (72x60x8 Inches, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey) View Details
|
₹12,998
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Queen Size (72 x 60 x 5) View Details
|
|
|
|
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 75x60x6 View Details
|
₹23,736
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Springtek Eurotop Luxe Memory Foam Mattress | 8 Inches Euro Top Adaptable Temperature Regulated Memory Foam Pocket Spring Queen Size Gadda | 78x60 Inch View Details
|
₹11,540
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Single Bed, Foam Mattress, 5-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (72x36x5_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details
|
₹5,598
|
|
|
Livpure Smart DUOS FLIP Reversible Ortho HR - Medium Soft & Firm Mattress |3D SleepTech Crafted Zones| ComfortScience Foam| High GSM Sporty Zipper Fabric|Single Bed (72x36x5) inch, 7 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
Springtek Foam Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Divan Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress, 75X30X4 View Details
|
₹4,034
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹6,679
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 6-Inch King Size 75x72x6 Inches Space Grey View Details
|
₹12,897
|
|
|
Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|King Bed (78x72x5) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹9,109
|
|
|
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | 5 Zone Support for Back Pain Relief | 10 Year Warranty | Queen Size Firm Bed Mattress 78x66x8 View Details
|
₹36,597
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6) View Details
|
₹15,304
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
RESTOFIT Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress King Size | Sleep Well with 78x72x4 Inches Medium Firm King Size Mattress | 4-Inch HR Foam Mattress | Viscose Cotton, 7 Years Warranty Vacuum Roll Packaging View Details
|
₹8,502
|
|
|
SleepyCat Switch Dual Ortho Mattress | Premium Quilted Fabric with Pain Relief Technology | Reversible Medium Soft & Firm Side | Airy & Breathable with Aeroflow Foam | Queen Size (72x60x4 Inch) View Details
|
₹7,127
|
|
|
SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Dual Comfort Plus Orthopedic Mattress with Reversible Hard & Soft Foam 5 inch Mattress AirCell Tech, Ideal for Double Bed, Back Pain Relief, Tape-Edge Cover, (72x48x5) View Details
|
|
|
|
Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with Pain Release™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 inch Mattress in King Size (72x72x4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹14,101
|
|
View More Products