Mumbai founder shares view from 'insane hidden gem in south Bombay' to escape city chaos: ‘Very few people know about…’

In India’s fast-paced financial capital, where the hustle-and-bustle culture can often leave people feeling overwhelmed, a Mumbai entrepreneur has sparked interest by sharing a serene oasis hiding in plain sight. Also read | Mumbai woman captures grandparents’ pure joy at seeing the sea for the first time Interior designer Sarah Sham shared a 'hidden gem' in Mumbai that sits right on the ocean. (Instagram/ /sarahmsham)

Sarah Sham, the principal designer who founded the Mumbai-based interior design firm Essajees Atelier in 2014, took to Instagram on June 21 to showcase a 'hidden' sanctuary that offers a drastic contrast to the city's notorious traffic and noise.

A 'best-kept secret' on the ocean In a video titled ‘A sound healing and meditation spot literally sitting on the ocean’, Sarah detailed her personal quest to find tranquillity after a period of intense travel. "Came back from travel with my mind completely overcrowded — too much noise, too little stillness. Needed a hard reset, not another to-do list," she wrote in her caption.

"A friend pointed me to this sound healing session on the water, in the heart of south Mumbai, and it was exactly the slice of peace I didn’t know I was missing. The kind of quiet that actually rewires something. If your mind feels as loud as mine did, reach out to @shaktisouls_ and book yourself a session. Hidden gem, fully worth the find," Sarah added.

In the video clip, Sarah did not hold back her enthusiasm for the unique location: "This is the most insane hidden gem in South Bombay, and very few people know it exists," She added, “A sound healing and meditation spot literally sitting on the ocean, no traffic, no noise, just waves and silence.” Also read | Shararat reunion centred on magic of stillness: Inside yoga and meditation journey of actors Shruti Seth, Aditi Malikk