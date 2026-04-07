Overdecorating your walls with art pieces? Know this simple 3 wall rule to fix your interiors

Walls shape the narrative of a space in many ways, adding personality and depth. They are usually the first thing your eyes rest on when you enter a room. Many homeowners turn to accent walls, whether through textured finishes like stucco, traditional wooden panelling or exposed brick walls.



ALSO READ: Want your home to feel ‘lived-in’? Know the top design and decor tips for comfy interiors Intentional art piece placement enhances your space. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

But beyond these structural changes, art can also transform the way your walls look. With this approach, you don't need to resort to big alterations or renovations. Instead, keeping your walls as they are and placing artworks mindfully can help shape the space impressively, creating a very strong visual effect with minimal effort.

But it is also important not to place your art haphazardly. Suumit Arora, founder and CEO, ARITURE, shared some tips, encouraging homeowners to leverage the philosophy of ‘less is more,' and explained it through the concept of the 3-wall rule.

Common mistakes while decorating walls with artworks “Today, a good number of living rooms are filled with decorative pieces that clutter the walls and shelves in the room. The problem here is that each of the pieces can stand alone aesthetically, but when grouped, they become visual ‘noise’,” he revealed what common mistakes homeowners make. It is where most of the confusion happens, where individual art pieces are not appealing enough, but when grouped, they may create a chaotic look.

“In addition, most surfaces are completely covered with decorative pieces, and thus, the room cannot take a full, deep breath,” Suumit continued, suggesting how filling every surface removes the sense of openness and balance in a room.

Traditionally, homes are filled with multiple decorative items too, on cabinets and shelves, which, Suumit cautioned, lead to a sense of visual incoherence, and a lack of focal point. But if a well-chosen art piece can hang on a wall, it can define the mood without overwhelming the space.