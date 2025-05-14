Menu Explore
Rethink plastic with our top 8 handpicked plastic chairs to bring style and utility to your homes

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
May 14, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Explore my top 8 plastic chair picks that mix design with comfort. Stylish, lightweight and perfect for any space without the wooden furniture cost.

Nilkamal Crystal Chair (Bright Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,480

Dream Furnishing - Set of 4 Chairs for Dinning Room Rattan Dinning Chair Modern Stackable Desk, Home & Outdoor Fits at All Places (Set of 4 Chairs) (Black) (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Supreme chairs Zyleg Designer Armless Plastic Chair for Dining, Cafeteria and Restaurent with Weight Bearing Capacity of 150 kg (Color : Frosty Green, Count : 4) View Details checkDetails

₹8,400

ROSE® Vision Cafe Sleek Black Plastic Cafe Chair | Modern Dining Chair with Backrest | Comfortable Restaurant & Outdoor Chair | Stacking Design (White (Set of 2)) View Details checkDetails

Nilkamal Vento Plastic Chair |for Living Room, Bed Room, Kitchen, Office Room, Outdoor| 100% Polypropylene Stackable Chair (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹2,295

My Art Design - Set of 2 Modern, Designer Chair for Home, Cafe, Hotel & Office (White, Polypropylene) View Details checkDetails

₹7,500

TIED RIBBONS Plastic Designer DSW Side Accent Chair for Living Room Garden Patio Cafe (Green) - Set of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Varmora Plastic Modern Chair (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Oaknest Unboxing Furniture Supreme Oak Plastic Chair | Armless Chair for Dining Room | Bearing Capacity 120 kgs | 6 Months Warranty (Navy Blue)| Set of 2 Chairs View Details checkDetails

₹2,600

Plastic Dining Chairs Set of 2 | Desinger PVC Fibre Stackable Armless Chair for Dining Room, Outdoor & Restaurants Cafe | Capacity Upto 220kgs | Yellow, 2 Pcs, Web | 1 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,639

Cello Comfort Plastic Relaxed Armchair, Set of 2 (Sandalwood Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

Nilkamal Set of 2 CHR2226 Plastic Chair, Season Rust Rown & Biscuit, Standard View Details checkDetails

₹2,530

Oaknest Neelkamal Crystal Plastic Chair – Stylish Tree-Design Backrest, Lightweight & Durable for Home, Garden & Patio (Weather Brown), Set of 2 Piece View Details checkDetails

₹4,800

PETALS Plastic Chair for Living Room | Armchairs Set of 4 | Stackable Fibre Arm Chair for Home, Office, Garden, Drawing Room, Indoor & Outdoor | Cap Upto 150 Kgs | Black, Nakshatra | 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

As an interior designer who’s seen far too many boring plastic chairs in homes, I took it upon myself to find better options. I’ve put together a list of the best plastic chair styles that bring more than just a seat to your space. Think designer plastic chair picks that look good in your living room, function brilliantly for work, and won’t leave you longing for a wooden upgrade.

Plastic chairs that are stylish, smart and practical. An interior designer’s handpicked favourites for work, home and the living room.

These are lightweight, easy to move and surprisingly stylish, making them ideal for smaller homes or anyone tired of heavy furniture. Whether you need a plastic chair for home, a plastic chair for work or the best plastic chair for your living room, these picks tick all the right boxes.

 

Top 8 best plastic chairs for your home

The Nilkamal Crystal Chair in bright red brings a vibrant touch to any room. Made from 100% polypropylene, it’s strong, lightweight and built for daily use. This plastic chair is stackable, space-saving and requires no assembly. A smart pick for those after style and function without bulky wooden furniture.

How comfortable is this chair?
Surprisingly comfy for a plastic chair, thanks to its solid back support and roomy seat. Great for short to medium sitting periods.

Specifications

Material
100% Polypropylene
Dimensions
61D x 60W x 80H cm
Weight
5 kg
Special Feature
Stackable and easy to clean
Nilkamal Crystal Chair (Bright Red)

This set of 4 black rattan-style plastic chairs from Dream Furnishing blends sleek design with everyday comfort. Made with durable polypropylene and faux rattan, they’re ideal for dining, work or outdoor use. Stackable and easy to maintain, these are perfect for home spaces that need fuss-free, stylish seating without going wooden.

How comfortable is this chair?
The rattan-inspired back offers decent support and the seat feels spacious enough for longer use, especially during meals or work.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene with faux rattan
Dimensions
43D x 45W x 80H cm
Weight
5 kg per chair
Special Feature
Stackable and indoor-outdoor use
Dream Furnishing - Set of 4 Chairs for Dinning Room Rattan Dinning Chair Modern Stackable Desk, Home & Outdoor Fits at All Places (Set of 4 Chairs) (Black) (Black)

The Supreme Zyleg designer plastic chair in frosty green brings a modern edge to dining areas, cafés or even home offices. Built from tough polypropylene, this armless chair handles up to 150 kg with ease. Compact and stylish, it fits well into tighter spaces without compromising on comfort or design.

How comfortable is this chair?
Its wide seat and curved back provide decent support for casual dining or work, especially for short to medium-use periods.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene
Dimensions
57.5D x 42.5W x 84H cm
Weight Capacity
150 kg
Warranty
12-month replacement warranty
Supreme chairs Zyleg Designer Armless Plastic Chair for Dining, Cafeteria and Restaurent with Weight Bearing Capacity of 150 kg (Color : Frosty Green, Count : 4)

The ROSE Vision Cafe plastic chair set in white brings a clean and modern look to dining or patio spaces. Built from durable fibre, these chairs are stackable, weather-resistant and surprisingly comfy for longer sitting. Ideal as a plastic chair for home, work or stylish cafe-style living room setups.

How comfortable is this chair?
With its mid-back support and roomy seat, this chair offers a good balance of comfort and posture for extended sitting hours.

Specifications

Material
High-quality fibre plastic
Dimensions
41D x 44W x 81H cm
Weight
4 kg per chair
Special Feature
Stackable and weather-resistant
ROSE® Vision Cafe Sleek Black Plastic Cafe Chair | Modern Dining Chair with Backrest | Comfortable Restaurant & Outdoor Chair | Stacking Design (White (Set of 2))

The Nilkamal Vento plastic chair in bright yellow adds a pop of personality to any room. Crafted from 100% polypropylene, it’s lightweight, stackable and easy to maintain. The criss-cross back not only looks great but also provides supportive seating, perfect for home, work or outdoor lounging.

How comfortable is this chair?
The criss-cross back gives decent support, while the wide seat and lightweight frame make it a reliable daily-use plastic chair.

Specifications

Material
100% Polypropylene
Dimensions
62D x 50W x 81H cm
Weight
3.3 kg
Special Feature
Stackable with criss-cross back
Nilkamal Vento Plastic Chair |for Living Room, Bed Room, Kitchen, Office Room, Outdoor| 100% Polypropylene Stackable Chair (Yellow)

This modern plastic chair set by My Art Design blends simplicity and function with a designer touch. Made from sturdy polypropylene, the sleek white finish fits seamlessly into homes, cafés, offices or hotels. With a supportive pillow-style back and durable frame, this is the best plastic chair set for multi-purpose use.

How comfortable is this chair?
The pillow back design offers surprisingly good lumbar support, making it comfortable for meals, work or casual seating throughout the day.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene
Dimensions
50D x 57W x 80H cm
Weight
(Set) 10 kg
Back Style
Pillow back
My Art Design - Set of 2 Modern, Designer Chair for Home, Cafe, Hotel & Office (White, Polypropylene)

The TIED RIBBONS green designer DSW chair set adds a splash of style to your space with its modern form and wooden legs. Built from durable polypropylene, these chairs are lightweight yet supportive. Perfect as a plastic chair for work or lounging, they fit effortlessly into living rooms, patios or cafés.

How comfortable is this chair?
The seat moulds gently to your body while the wooden legs offer sturdy balance, ideal for long chats or focused work sessions.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene with wooden legs
Dimensions
40.6D x 40.6W x 83.8H cm
Weight
(Set) 2 kg per chair
Back Style
Solid back
TIED RIBBONS Plastic Designer DSW Side Accent Chair for Living Room Garden Patio Cafe (Green) - Set of 2

The Varmora plastic chair in brown brings a rattan-inspired look to your space with the convenience of lightweight plastic. Built for daily use, it's easy to carry, simple to clean and stackable up to four. A smart pick for anyone needing a plastic chair for home or office comfort.

How comfortable is this chair?
The seat is firm yet supportive, while the curved back design makes it surprisingly good for both short and extended use.

Specifications

Material
Plastic with rattan look
Dimensions
45D x 53.5W x 88.5H cm
Stackable
Yes, up to 4 chairs
Recommended Use
Home or office
Varmora Plastic Modern Chair (Brown)

 

Top 3 features comparison table of the best plastic chairs

 

Best Plastic ChairAesthetic StyleWeight CapacitySpecial Features
Nilkamal Crystal Chair (Bright Red)Vibrant and sleek5 kgStackable, No Assembly Required
Dream Furnishing Rattan Dining ChairsContemporary Rattan5 kg per chairIndoor-Outdoor Use, Stackable
Supreme Zyleg Designer Armless Plastic ChairModern and compact150 kgArmless, 12-Month Warranty
ROSE Vision Cafe Sleek Black Plastic ChairMinimalist and clean4 kg per chairWeather-Resistant, Stackable
Nilkamal Vento Plastic Chair (Yellow)Fun and vibrant3.3 kgCriss-Cross Back, Stackable
My Art Design Modern ChairsSleek and modern10 kg (set)Pillow Back Design
TIED RIBBONS DSW Accent ChairModern with wooden legs2 kg per chairWooden Legs, Stylish Design
Varmora Plastic Modern Chair (Brown)Rattan-inspired look3.3 kgStackable, Easy to Clean

More options for you

Best plastic chairs: FAQs

  • What are the benefits of choosing plastic chairs over wooden chairs?

    Plastic chairs are lightweight, easy to move, and often more affordable than wooden chairs. They are also easier to clean, stackable for storage, and come in a variety of modern designs that can fit any space. Additionally, plastic chairs are weather-resistant, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

  • How do I choose the right plastic chair for my home or office?

    Consider the chair's comfort, design, and functionality. If you need a chair for long sitting periods, look for options with supportive backs or cushioned designs. For smaller spaces, stackable chairs or those with a compact design can save room. Also, check the weight capacity, especially if the chair will be used by multiple people.

  • Can plastic chairs be used outdoors?

    Yes, many plastic chairs are designed for outdoor use. Look for weather-resistant materials and UV-protected finishes. Some chairs are also stackable for easy storage during the off-season.

  • Are plastic chairs easy to maintain?

    Absolutely! Most plastic chairs are easy to clean, requiring just a simple wipe with a damp cloth. They don’t require the same level of care as wooden or upholstered chairs, making them low-maintenance and ideal for busy households or offices.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
