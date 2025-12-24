Soft blankets that give your beds a cosy vibe in the winter: Top-rated picks from Amazon
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:37 pm IST
Winter evenings feel kinder with soft blankets adding warmth and calm. From best soft blankets to family favourites, cosy beds turn rest into a ritual.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BSB HOME Polyester Micromink Summer Ac/Mild Winter/Heavy Winter Sherpa Blanket Super Soft Flannel Solid/Plain, Blue & Grey, Size 150 X 228 Cms (Approx 4X7 Ft) (Single), 200 TC View Details
|
₹988
|
|
|
VAS COLLECTIONS® Premium Soft Mink Blanket - Warm & Cozy, King Double Bed, Plush Fleece for Bed, Couch, Sofa - Luxurious Winter Blanket 3.5Kg multi2 View Details
|
₹1,298
|
|
|
HOMEMONDE Premium Plush Solid Summer Double Bed Dohar/AC Blanket | 220 GSM Reversible Lightweight Cozy Soft for Bed, Sofa, Couch, Travel & Camping | 229x229 cm – Pink View Details
|
₹1,041
|
|
|
Cloth Fusion Printed Mink Blanket for Winter Double Size,1100 GSM,Soft Heavy Winter Blanket Kambal for Comfort & Warmth(88X90 Inches, Blue Leaf) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
SANMARINO Korean Style Faux Mink Blanket for Double Bed 2500 Grams 525 GSM | Ultrasoft & Lightweight Solid Embossed Blanket for Heavy Winter, Couch | 210x220 cm (Color - Light Pink) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Famyo® Glow in The Dark Winter Blanket | Soft & Cozy Flannel Fleece Throw | Blanket for Winter Double Size | All-Season Warm Blanket for Double/Queen Bed (Grey Moon & Stars, 200x152 cm) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
