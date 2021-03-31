IND USA
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, South Korean K-pop band BTS arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. BTS released a statement condemning racism against Asians and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. “We stand against racial discrimination,” the biggest boyband in the world, tweeted to their 34 million followers in both English and Korean. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
South Korean band BTS : Sincerely outraged with Asian hatred. Stop the violence

ANI | , Seoul, South Korea
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Group Bangtan Boys (BTS) have strongly expressed their opposition to racial discrimination, saying, "we are outraged" at the hatred targeting Asians spreading in Western society recently.

BTS posted on their official Twitter account on Tuesday in Korean and English, saying, "We sincerely express our condolences to those who have lost their beloved family. We feel sad and angry at the same time."

They added the "StopAsianHate" (Stop hatred for Asians) and "StopAAPIHate" (Stop hatred for Asia-Pacific) hashtags (#).

BTS said that they were also discriminated against because they were Asians. "While walking down the street, we were cursed for no reason, and our appearance was degraded. We were even asked why we didn't speak any English being Asians."

However, BTS wrote, "Our experience is very trivial compared to what is happening right now," and "Being subject to hatred and violence because of a different race is a pain we cannot even start expressing."

They said, "We can't think of what's happening now, apart from our identity as Asians." "Before this story was brought up, we were thinking a lot how to convey our voices."

"The message we have to convey is clear," they concluded, saying, "We are against racism. We are against violence. Me, you, and we all have the right to be respected. We will be together."

In the wake of the recent shooting in Atlanta, USA, where eight people -- including six Asian women, were killed -- world-class pop stars and K-pop singers are continuing to raise their voices against hate crimes against Asians.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
