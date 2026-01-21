Step inside Harvard dorm that feels more like a studio apartment than typical student housing. Watch

A video shared on the Instagram page Sellier Knightsbridge on November 1, 2025, offers a detailed tour of a Harvard dorm room, and it looks straight out of a Pinterest board. The clip features a woman walking viewers through her living space, starting with a wooden door that opens into a warm, well-lit room with polished wooden flooring.

One of the first things that stands out is the ample storage. Unlike the usual compact dorm setups, this room features a full-sized wardrobe neatly stocked with clothes, offering generous space for everyday essentials. The tour then moves to the study area, which is equally impressive. A large, clean desk takes centre stage, paired with a revolving chair and two wall-mounted shelves above it.

Natural light and views that elevate dorm living The woman also showcases her collection of bags along with a classic Harvard cap, neatly arranged rather than tucked away. Positioned opposite the study area is a queen-sized bed, which is flanked by two warm, ambient bedside lamps. In front of the bed sits a comfortable seating corner, complete with a bright red recliner sofa.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the dorm room is the large French glass window. Allowing plenty of natural light to flood in, the window opens up to serene garden views, which makes the room feel airy, calm, and far removed from the stereotypical image of a dormitory.