Step inside Krystle D’Souza’s Mumbai home with Parisian-inspired decor, bedroom-sized glam room and Sabyasachi wallpaper

Actor and Traitor’s season 2 winner D’Souza recently gave filmmaker Farah Khan a glimpse inside her Mumbai home in a September 7 YouTube video, offering a closer look at the spaces she designed herself and the memories she carries from growing up in a much smaller house in Sion.

Located in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, the high-rise apartment is a blend of modern and Parisian-inspired interiors, with a warm, neutral palette running throughout the home. Krystle primarily designed the apartment herself after purchasing it during the pandemic, opting for beige tones, wooden textures and sleek high-gloss flooring. (Also read: Step inside a 250-year-old fort in Maheshwar where Rani Ahilyabai Holkar lived, ruled and left her legacy )

A warm and spacious living area The spacious living and dining area follows the home’s understated aesthetic, with vertical fluted wooden panelling and integrated warm lighting adding depth to the space. Large floor-to-ceiling glass doors bring in plenty of natural light and open onto a balcony.

The balcony features a wooden bench with soft pastel cushions and handcrafted macramé wall decor, creating a cosy corner within the high-rise apartment.

The open-plan layout also includes a sleek wooden dining table and a built-in display unit where Krystle keeps her acting awards, books and travel souvenirs. The uncluttered floor space leaves plenty of room for entertaining guests.

“I am loving this space,” Farah said during the tour. D’Souza recalled growing up in a considerably smaller home. “It was a one-bedroom hall… I think some 700 square feet,” she said, explaining that her mother, father, grandmother, uncle, aunt, brother and she all lived together.