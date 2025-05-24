Summer heat, meet your match: Fresh decor and facade ideas for chill and relaxed interiors

Summer comes in hot, oppressive, and unrelenting, when the outdoors feels like a furnace but you can turn your home into a beautiful, peaceful haven, a respite from the blazing heat. Air conditioning isn’t the only way to cool down, as visual comfort matters too. Cooling down visually is as important as dropping the temperature in your home with AC. Good decor can help your senses cool down.(Shutterstock)

Spruce up your interiors this summer with fresh summer-themed decor styles while also keeping the heat at bay with the help of shields. Fresh decor ideas visually cool you down, while smart facade solutions keep the light out, turning your home into a relaxing sanctuary amid the summer heat.

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared innovative summer ideas, from fresh decor upgrades to smart shading solutions for blocking the sun.

Fresh and unique summer decor

Anuj Ramchandran, Associate Director, Design and Build, Livspace, shared these off-beat summer decor ideas that will make your home feel fresh, vibrant, and season-ready:

1. Hand-painted matka vases

Hand-painted traditional clay vessels in cooling pastel tones, great for centrepieces, mantels or vases (with fresh/ dried flowers or leaves).

Colour: Mint green, powder blue, soft peach, sand beige.

2. Upcycled fabric wall plates

Repurpose scrap fabric into vibrant woven wall plates; use Embroidery Hoop Ring to create a great gallery wall.

Colour: Watermelon red, indigo, lime green, soft lavender.

3. Dip-dyed grass baskets

Use Sabai or Moonj baskets or any other straw basket as wall art or open storage, dip-dyed for a personalised touch and the summer pop.

Colour: Sea foam green, coral, lemon yellow, taupe.

4. Block-printed cotton lampshades

Replace heavy lamp fabrics with breathable, block-printed cotton in summer motifs.

Colour: Ivory, indigo, blush pink, pale mustard.

5. Pressed flower art in floating frames

Use summer blooms like bougainvillaea or marigold in minimalist glass frames.

Colour: Saffron yellow, natural pink, fern green, clear glass.

6. Upcycled charpai as a vertical garden frame

Transform an old wooden charpai frame into a rustic vertical garden, hang lightweight planters or jute-wrapped terracotta pots using hooks or twine. Lean it against a balcony wall or hallway for an earthy, breathable green corner.

Colour: Natural wood, leaf green, terracotta orange, jute beige.

Pretty sun-blocking facade ideas

Summer means blazing sunrays streaming into your home, but with the help of clever facades that block the heat, you can keep things cool without compromising on style.

Naveen Chowdhry, Director, INOX Décor Pvt. Ltd shared these cool sun-blocking facade ideas:

1. Jali

These perforated screens are rooted in Indian architectural heritage.

Modern versions in metal, stone or Corian let air flow through while softening sunlight into gentle patterns.

A home in Delhi or Ahmedabad could sport a jali facade, staying cool inside and casting a subtle, artistic glow on the outside.

2. Green walls

Vertical gardens spread across a facade act as a natural barrier, absorbing heat and refreshing the air.

In a humid city like Mumbai, a wall of plants paired with styled wooden slats can cut the glare and bring a sense of calm.

Plants on a facade aren’t just for looks, they filter the heat and add life to a architecture of building. It’s a living solution that doubles as decor.

3. Rethink the shades

To keep your home cooler and more comfortable, features like overhangs, awnings, and other shading tools can be really helpful. They block direct sunlight, improve comfort inside, and cut down the need for air conditioners, helping you save on energy costs.

South-facing walls usually get the most sun, so it’s important to design shading for them after studying how sunlight shifts during the day and through different seasons.

