Taylor Swift’s candidness about her struggles sparks positive change in her fans, new study reveals

Taylor Swift is a cultural phenomenon and a global sensation, she touched the hearts of millions. The 34-year-old pop star is an influential celebrity with one of the biggest fandom. The singer-songwriter has gained worldwide acclaim for both her chart-topping hits and transparency about her struggles in her personal life. By openly and honestly sharing her experiences, she developed an emotional connection with her fans. Taylor Swift has a formidable effect as a role model.

Taylor Swift carries herself with an authenticity that is reflected in her music. It has solidified her status as a role model for her fans. Researchers at the University of Vermont conducted a new study to understand how Taylor Swift’s openness about her body image struggles and eating disorders influenced her fans’ behaviour towards these topics. The study, published in Social Science & Medicine, analysed the discourse about her eating disorder on social media platforms like Tiktok and Reddit, and how it affected them.

Fans resonate with her candidness on Miss Americana

The pop star struggled with intense body dysmorphia, which eventually paved the way for severe eating disorders. In the 2020 Netflix documentary ‘Miss Americana’ she opened up about her negative perception and dislike towards her body. Her photos were triggering which caused her to stop eating. The Bad Blood singer's body image struggle was at its peak during her 1989 album tour in 2014. Taylor recounted how she would skip meals and feel like passing out in the middle of her tour shows. She was overly concerned about what others commented about her appearance. Discussing the immense pressure beauty standards have unleashed on the society, she felt the need to conform to the societal standards, which eventually harmed her wellbeing.

Her fans were in awe of her relatability and called her brave to be able to share it with the world which brutally bullied her into going into hiatus after her 1984 album. It inspired her fans to embrace their true selves. Fans who battled similar body image and eating disorder problems like Taylor, felt ‘seen’ and were motivated to seek help. The transparency of her struggles inspired a shift of perception in her fans, prompting them to adopt healthier practices and prioritise their mental and physical health. Taylor’s influence has a tangible and real effect on her fans. Now that Taylor Swift is thriving and looking healthy on her grand Era Tour, her recovery serves as a major inspiration for her fans.

Songs that speak to souls

Taylor’s stardom stems from her talented songwriting skills. The discourse surrounding her struggles and her songs received positive reactions from her fans. The study analysed over 8,300 comments to understand how fans understand her open discussions and inclusion of these sensitive topics. Songs like “You’re On Your Own Kid” and “Tied Together With a Smile” talk about her body dysmorphia and eating disorders.

The lyric “I hosted parties and starved my body like I’d be saved by a perfect kiss” from the song You’re on Your Own Kid from the Midnights album, clearly talks about how she starved herself and spiraled into severe body dysmorphia. In a society fixated on defining the parameters of beauty and unabashedly raising the bar every day, this lyric resonated with all her fans.

Hiccups

In the music video of Anti-hero, Taylor Swift stands on a weighing scale that reads ‘fat.’ It sparked debates online, calling the music video fatphobic. This issue illustrated the tightrope situation inclusion of sensitive topics in media, even when the intent was to share personal experiences. Taylor recounted in Miss Americana that she felt objectified by her fans’ comments sometimes, despite her appeal for embracing body inclusivity. The objectification she faced, drove her to adopt eating disorders back in 2014. It highlights the thin line on which the celebrity-fan relationship balances, with definite pitfalls that the media fuels and amplifies further. But again, as a celebrity, her songs helped a lot of people to overcome body image issues.

Indomitable Taylor Touch

Her influence, the iconic Taylor touch, is undeniable. Time and again, she has proven her prowess in driving cultural conversations and shaping behaviours. In 2023, she took to Instagram to encourage her followers to register to vote. The registrations saw a startling 23% jump from the numbers in 2022. When Taylor attended one of the games of her boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce, a dramatic increase of 400% in jersey sales was observed. She is an irrefutable cultural icon who has the power to shape perceptions, beliefs, and attitudes.

