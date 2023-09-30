Terms of endearment: How Pacific Ocean tribes navigate influence and intimacy

Across the scenic and scattered Pacific Ocean islands, where cultures have evolved in relative isolation, a refreshingly diverse set of practices characterise differing degrees of influence and intimacy. Let’s take a look at some of these, through the distinct terms used for each. PREMIUM A potlatch ceremony conducted by the Kwakiutl people of the Pacific Northwest, photographed by Edward S Curtis and published between 1907 and 1930. (Wikimedia Commons)

Treaties formed via seashells: Across many island clusters in Papua New Guinea, the Kiriwina people practice an elaborate exchange called the kula. Each year, the people of each island get into their ocean-going canoes, and begin a clearly defined journey around neighbouring islands. Residents of some islands may only move in a clockwise direction and hand over red shell necklaces; members of certain other islands can only move counter-clockwise and hand over white shell bracelets. Each time these wares are exchanged, a bond is reinforced. The trip of friendship is hundreds of miles long.

A feast of destruction: Off the coast of Canada, the Kwakiutl people of Vancouver Island had a practice of demonstrating wealth by destroying status symbols. Kwakiutl chiefs typically hosted a large feast for the tribe, and during the feast, publicly burnt food, blankets, canoes and ornaments in a boasting ceremony called potlatch (which means “giving”, in the community’s Kwak’wala language). Potlatchs were typically held at commemorative moments, such as a death anniversary or a child reaching puberty. These events were meant to indicate the great wealth and social status of the chief.

A rare uncle-nephew bond: Within Fijian families, the custom of vasu gives a young man certain claims on his maternal uncle’s home. He may take anything he covets from this house (which is typically the ancestral home, in this patrilineal society). The nephew may take food, portable property, even land. It was a system used to expand kingdoms and unite enemies or strengthen family ties.

Too much, too soon: When it comes to acts of neighbourly generosity, the Indonesian language has the word “pembonceng” to describe someone who likes to use other people’s facilities. On remote Easter Island, the Pascuense language goes a step further, in showing how the truly unscrupulous exploit friends and family. “Tingo” means to borrow things from a friend’s house, one by one, until there is nothing left; and hakamaroo is to keep borrowed objects until the owner has to ask for them back.

Two V-Days: In our times too, unusual customs are evolving. In Japan, for instance, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on two dates: February 14th, known as White Day, when girls are allowed to express their love to boys by giving them chocolate; and March 14, when the man has to reciprocate with a gift of equal value.

The chocolates given sincerely in February are “honmei choko” or “true-feeling chocolates”. However, women are also obliged to give chocolates to all the men in their lives, meaning that large numbers of co-workers, bosses, etc receive “giri-choko”, or “obligatory treats”. How to tell one from the other? It’s never easy, is it?

(Adam Jacot de Boinod is the author of The Meaning of Tingo and Other Extraordinary Words from Around the World)