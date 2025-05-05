Menu Explore
Monday, May 05, 2025
These furniture trends will define elite homes in 2025, prepare to be obsessed

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 05, 2025 04:21 PM IST

Inside the stunning furniture trends taking over luxury homes this year.

Luxury furniture in 2025 is all about timeless craftsmanship, rich materiality and contemporary expression. In 2025, luxury is not just about aesthetics; it is about authenticity, craftsmanship and a deep connection to the materials and techniques that shape our home interiors or living spaces.

High-end luxury furniture pieces to look for in 2025.(Images by Pinterest)
High-end luxury furniture pieces to look for in 2025.(Images by Pinterest)

2025’s luxury furniture is all about craft, story and soul

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Roheena Nagpal, Principal Designer at Rvvardé, shared that each piece tells a story—one of heritage, passion and a commitment to excellence. She revealed, “Expect a resurgence of artisanal woodworking, where heritage techniques meet modern silhouettes. Hand-carved details, organic textures and a play of light and shadow will define statement pieces, making them more than just functional elements—they’ll be works of art.”

Home decor, interior design tips: Styling luxury furniture in living rooms with area constraints (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)
Home decor, interior design tips: Styling luxury furniture in living rooms with area constraints (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

According to Roheena Nagpal, material innovation is key, with an emphasis on responsibly sourced solid wood, intricate metal inlays and hand-applied finishes that celebrate natural imperfections. She suggested, “Rich, earthy palettes—deep walnuts, charred blacks, and muted golds—will bring warmth and depth to spaces. Sculptural forms will take center stage, favoring fluidity over rigid structures, while handcrafted joinery ensures longevity and uniqueness.”

Handcrafted furniture is 2025’s biggest flex

Bringing her expertise to the same, Deepika Goyal, Founder of Popcorn Atelier, opined, “Luxury furniture in 2025 is defined by the elegance of metal, marble and wood, with a focus on craftsmanship and statement designs. Sculptural metal furniture in antique brass, brushed gold and polished chrome is making a bold impact, bringing sophistication and shine to interiors.”

Marble furniture epitomises luxury and sophistication, blending timeless beauty with contemporary design.(Pinterest)
Marble furniture epitomises luxury and sophistication, blending timeless beauty with contemporary design.(Pinterest)

She pointed out, “Marble remains a timeless choice, with richly veined varieties like Calacatta and Nero Marquina being used for coffee tables, dining surfaces, and console tables, adding an air of opulence. Wood, especially in dark, richly grained finishes like walnut and ebony, is taking center stage in bespoke cabinetry, statement chairs, and artisanal dining tables.”

The expert concluded, “Customisation is key, with intricate metal inlays and sculpted wooden forms elevating the aesthetic. Expect to see a blend of these luxurious materials in furniture that is both artistic and functional, where sleek metallic accents complement the natural beauty of marble and the warmth of finely crafted wood.”

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / These furniture trends will define elite homes in 2025, prepare to be obsessed
