Transform your hallway: Trendy décor ideas that will fill your blank walls with personality

When decorating your home, you likely focus on main areas like the kitchen, living room, and bedroom. However, small details also play a crucial role in completing your home's aesthetic, particularly in hallways—whether they're entrance halls or passageways. The hallway is the first space that welcomes you and your guests, setting the tone for the rest of your home. A well-decorated hallway can make a striking impression and create a warm, inviting atmosphere. A blank wall in this area offers an exciting opportunity to craft a dynamic and welcoming space. It acts as a blank canvas, allowing you to unleash your creativity and personalise your hallway with meaningful decor. A well-decorated hallway can make a striking impression and create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Latest trends in hallway decor

HT Lifestyle has reached out to industry experts to bring you the latest trends for decorating your hallways.

"Introducing floating shelves is a great way to display your favourite items, such as vintage jewellery boxes, decorative trays, flower vases, and books. These shelves not only add functionality but also create visual interest and depth. Incorporating vintage finds like antique mirrors, clocks, or signs adds character and charm to your hallway walls. These pieces not only tell a story but also add a touch of nostalgia and warmth to the space. Don't forget to personalise the shelves with family photographs, travel souvenirs, or heirlooms, infusing your hallway with personal memories and experiences," says Pritesh Modi and Akshay Adhalrao, Co-Founders Vita Moderna.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Arun Garg, Founder of Maishaa shared, “One of the best ways to jazz up a blank wall is a wall covering that can change the aesthetic of a room. From bright floral wall coverings to textured ones, there's no dearth of ways to perk up the wall with the covering that goes with the aesthetic of your space. Infuse your wall with depth and let the wall reflect your personality with reclaimed wood panels. You can also consider textured wall panels made from materials like bamboo, cork, or leather for a tactile and visually appealing effect.”

He added, "You can also consider filling up your wall with artworks that reflect your choices and personality. However, if you want to personalise this space, the best way would be to add a photo gallery of moments close to your heart. Hang a large, statement art piece to create a focal point in your hallway. This could be a painting, sculpture, or other artwork that speaks to you."

"Add a trendy touch to your blank walls with wall carpets. Rugs are transformative elements in home decor, offering a versatile means to elevate any space. From the easy, carefree beauty of boho chic to the clean elegance of minimalist design, there's a rug trend for any taste. These beautiful pieces inject bursts of colour and texture, becoming focal points that transform ordinary rooms into captivating retreats. Whether boasting intricate patterns or bold motifs, wall carpets bring vitality and charm, mirroring the season's vibrancy. Make a bold statement with eye-catching designs that command attention and spark conversation," says Anushka Ahuja, Co-Founder of Studio by Agni.

She further shared, “Make a playful, eclectic statement by mixing and matching different rug patterns and textures. You can layer rugs for visual interest and dimension, making your space feel more dynamic and personal. This is perfect for anyone who loves a Bohemian look full of life and character. Embrace summer vibes by adorning your walls with these chic carpets, effortlessly enhancing your seasonal style and creating an enchanting atmosphere. With options ranging from bohemian flair to classic elegance, there's a wall carpet to complement every aesthetic, adding a personal touch to your space.”

Nikunj Shah, Promoter-Sources Unlimited, shared "Steering clear of the clichés like wallpapers, think in terms of peppering your wall with interesting elements. Consider adding wall sconces to add both light and visual interest to your hallway. Choose sconces that complement your decor style and provide the right amount of light for the space. Mirrors can make a small hallway feel larger and brighter. Choose a statement mirror or a collection of smaller mirrors to add depth and style to the walls. When it comes to décor pieces, you can always add them over floating shelves on the walls. These could range from quirky to classic, functional or sculptural."