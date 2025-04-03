Transform your home into a green haven with these genius interior design hacks

In a world that feels increasingly chaotic, creating a greener, healthier home can offer a sense of balance. Sustainable interior design is about creating spaces that are not only beautiful and functional but also healthy and kind to the environment. Ways to make your homes greener and healthier.(Image by Irina Kisil)

The secret to a healthier, more sustainable home

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devika Khosla, Creative Director at The Works, suggested -

Letting in more natural light is a simple way to start—swap heavy drapes for sheer ones and use reflective surfaces to brighten your space while cutting down on energy use.

Natural materials like reclaimed wood, bamboo and jute bring warmth and character to a home while being a more sustainable choice.

Low-VOC paints and finishes also help keep indoor air clean, making a real difference in everyday well-being.

Bringing the outdoors in can also transform how a space feels.

Large sliding doors or an indoor-outdoor seating area make a home feel more open, inviting fresh air and natural light throughout.

Looking for eco-friendly home decor trends? Try these sustainable materials, innovative interior design (Photo by 333k+ Arts)

Eco-living made easy

Small, thoughtful changes like these reduce environmental impact and create homes that feel lighter, fresher and more connected to nature. Bringing his expertise to the same, Vikrant Sharma, Founding Partner and Principal Architect at Hivemind Design LLP in Gurugram, recommended that for a greener and healthier home, the first approach should be to declutter your space.

He said, “It involves identifying what is essential and what can be let go of; this would allow you to keep your space and its contents well-lit and ventilated. Also, I would suggest identifying areas in your home where natural light comes in and maximising its penetration through the spaces by clever furniture placements and apt window dressings.”

Trash to treasure: Upcycling and repurposing in sustainable interior design (Photo by Pickawood on Unsplash)

The interior design expert added, “Once you understand where the light filters in, you can choose plants accordingly. It is critical that you choose the right plants, look for large leafy plants that can absorb toxins and focus on native plants that are suitable for the climate. Also, be mindful of the products you use in your home, be it paint or polish. Particular products release toxins for years afterwards, so they should be avoided. A minimalist approach to life and being mindful of what you use can enhance your home and make it more livable.”