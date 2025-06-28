Tribal art, a modern muse for your home; 5 painting styles in the spotlight!

India, a land brimming with diverse cultures, boasts an artistic heritage that runs deep into its tribal roots. Far from being mere decorative elements, tribal art forms are vibrant narratives of ancient traditions, beliefs, and daily lives. Once confined to village walls and sacred spaces, these captivating drawings are now experiencing a powerful revival, finding their way into contemporary homes with a modern twist. A modern living space celebrating Indian tribal art, featuring Warli, Gond, Madhubani, Saura, and Bhil styles in a fresh, contemporary setting.(Canva.com)

Embracing these art forms is not just about aesthetics but about bringing a piece of India's rich cultural soul into your living space.

A Glimpse into five tribal art forms

Each tribal art form carries its spirit and a story waiting to be told. Here are five that will tickle your fancy.

Warli art (Maharashtra)

Warli art comes from Maharashtra and is all about simple shapes that speak volumes. Circles, triangles, and squares turn into scenes of daily life. You will see people dancing after a harvest, families gathering, or rituals unfolding under the sun and moon. Traditionally, artists used rice paste on mud walls, creating striking white patterns that feel honest and full of life.

Warli paintings at Sanskriti Kendra Museum, Anandagram, New Delhi(Sanskriti Kendra Museum, Anandagram, New Delhi)

Gond Art (Madhya Pradesh)

Gond art from Madhya Pradesh feels like a joyful tribute to nature. You will spot playful animals, birds, and imaginary creatures, all brought to life with bright colours and tiny dots and lines. Each piece tells a story, maybe a legend or a memory, and pulls you into a world that feels part dream and part forest.

Madhubani Art (Bihar)

Madhubani, often known as Mithila painting, originated in Bihar and has traditionally been created by women artists. These paintings burst with bold lines and rich natural colours. You will see gods, mythological tales, royal gatherings, and everyday scenes, all filling the canvas edge to edge with patterns, flowers, and animals. It feels like looking at a colourful celebration of life itself.

Tribal art drawings(Pinterest.com)

Saura Art (Odisha)

Saura art belongs to the Saura tribe in Odisha and carries a deep spiritual touch. Many of these artworks centre around the Tree of Life, a symbol of how everything connects. Though it may remind you of Warli at first, Saura has longer figures and a fish-net style border that sets it apart. These paintings often honour deities and mark important moments in the community.

Bhil Art (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat)

The Bhils are one of India’s largest tribal communities, and their art is instantly recognisable by its bright dots. Each painting is made up of countless coloured dots inspired by the natural world, like maize, leaves, and trees. Bhil art frequently captures ceremonies, ancestral tales, and the deep connection the community has with the natural world. There is a raw energy in these dots that feels refreshing and modern all at once.

Revival with a modern twist: Bridging worlds

Over the past few years, tribal art and craft in India have found a fresh voice. Artists and designers are working together to keep these traditions alive and help them evolve. Today, you’ll see tribal art forms painted on canvas with acrylics, exploring new colour schemes and more abstract styles. It’s amazing to see how these age-old practices can feel so current without losing their roots.

Bringing tribal art home: A designer’s touch

Many homeowners today are looking beyond predictable decor and exploring tribal art and craft to create spaces that feel layered and meaningful. Inviting artists to customise pieces or choosing handmade work directly from the tribes of India can result in decor that feels authentic and rooted in tradition.

A living room or guest space that celebrates Indian tribal art not only looks distinctive but also supports the artisans behind these incredible styles. Small decisions like these can help keep cultural traditions alive and bring more purpose into the way we decorate our homes.

Ways you can incorporate tribal art into your homes:

Cushion covers can showcase bold Warli stick figures or the gentle animals of Gond art. A lampshade painted with intricate Madhubani motifs casts a warm glow and creates an inviting atmosphere.

Coasters decorated with Bhil dot motifs or Saura designs bring a bit of artistic flair to any coffee table. For a striking effect, a hand-painted tribal art mural on an accent wall can anchor a space with a story that feels personal and proud.

Framed prints of tribal art forms offer an easy way to celebrate these styles. You can also explore textiles and upholstery, like throws and rugs, to make a space feel layered and collected.

Sculptures, pottery, and other decorative objects inspired by Indian tribal art bring an authentic, handcrafted spirit into everyday living.

By weaving these rich narratives into our homes, we don’t just decorate. We celebrate heritage, support artisans, and create spaces that speak of who we are. Indian tribal art deserves to be cherished and shared so it can continue to flourish for generations to come.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

