Vroom in: Check out images captured by India’s bus, train and plane spotters

ByNatasha Rego
Jun 14, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Rare routes, dramatic cityscapes, treks around a waterfall - one never knows where the search for the perfect public-transit image may lead. Take a look.

It takes a 6-km trek to reach a spot right opposite the picturesque Dudhsagar Falls in Goa, where the Amravati Express passes on its way from Vasco da Gama to Shalimar in West Bengal. After train spotter Dhanush Chandan, who goes by @thetrainprem on Instagram, made the journey and set up his frame, he had about 40 seconds to make the perfect shot as the train passed by.

Plane spotter Roshan Rajeev shot this image of an Airbus A350-941, operated by Air India, from Juhu Beach in Mumbai. This aircraft is made of carbon fibre composites, making it more durable, stronger, lighter and one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft in existence.

This Ashok Leyland BS6 bus in Bengaluru runs from Kempegowda Bus Station to Thattanahalli, about 37 km away. Bus spotters from the city, who go by @the.busenthusiast on Instagram, travelled on this route and found that Thattanahalli is home to avid bus bans who have been involved in its upkeep and decoration. “People have a lot of love for buses over there, and they are always warm and welcoming to the crew whenever the bus reaches its end point,” says Yathish Kumar Sarvanan, who runs the Instagram page with two of his friends.

Amogh A, a member of the bus spotting group @the.busenthusiast on Instagram, would catch this Ashok Leyland BS4 at Depot 20 in Banshankari, Bengaluru, where he lives. “It is one of the best-maintained buses in the fleet,” he says. In 2022, it was transferred on to Depot 44 in Anjanapura and now goes from KR Market to Nowkal Palya. “The current crew has been taking equal care of it and it received new decorations in May,” Amogh says.

Follow Us On