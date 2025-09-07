Want to personalise your rental place? 6 easy decor tips to make it feel like home

Does your rental home feel bland? While lease restrictions may make certain alterations off-limits, that doesn’t mean your interiors have to feel dull. A bare home, lacking warmth, can feel oddly empty and unwelcoming, even affecting your mood. With the right touches, your decor will even make your landlord stop and stare, in a good way, maybe even pick your brain about the creative process. Smart decor ensures you don't break any rules while also making your interiors stylish.(Shutterstock)

The solution lies in finding creative but reversible ways to personalise your space without inflicting any damage. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how one can decorate their rented homes safely without permanently affecting the structure.

Ritika Rakhian, founder and principal architect at Urban Mistrii, recommended eight hacks that cover all the essentials, from wall treatments to creating signature corners:

1. Start with movable furniture and decor

Furniture is your best ally in adding personality without permanent changes.

Invest in versatile pieces that work across different spaces, like modular sofas, nesting tables, and multipurpose storage units.

Layer in area rugs to define spaces, add warmth, and hide less-than-ideal flooring.

2. Use temporary wall treatments

If painting isn’t allowed, peel-and-stick wallpapers and decals can transform a blank wall instantly and be removed without damage.

For renters wary of even that, large-scale art, framed prints, or fabric wall hangings can add colour and texture without touching the paint.

3. Lighting

Swap out harsh ceiling fixtures for stylish pendant lights or floor lamps (keeping the original fittings safe to reinstall before moving out).

Warm-toned LED bulbs can make your home feel cosier and more inviting.

4. Layer textiles for comfort

Soft furnishings like cushions, throws, and curtains are easy to update and move with you.

They add colour, texture, and personality, plus, they help soften echoey spaces common in rentals.

Opt for curtains that complement your furniture and can be adapted to different window sizes.

5. Bring in greenery

Indoor plants instantly make a space feel more lived-in and vibrant.

From low-maintenance succulents to statement fiddle leaf figs, greenery adds life and improves air quality without any permanent alterations.

6. Create a signature corner

Dedicate one area, whether it’s a reading nook, a home office desk, or a coffee corner, to reflect your personality.

While it is good to decorate your rented space, it's important to also not go overboard and overstep the rules. Ritika cautioned, “Always review your lease before making changes, and choose updates you can easily reverse when moving out. This ensures you leave the property in its original state and keep your security deposit intact.”

Another expert weighed in on this from a layout perspective. Parul Agarwal, co-founder and director at Renascent Consultants, shared his insights on the spatial aspect of the layout, that is, how you arrange furniture and decor pieces to make your spaces more lively. He said, “Observe how you naturally move through the rooms, how the light enters at different times of the day, and which corners feel most inviting. Simple adjustments, like orienting your furniture to take advantage of natural light or clearing pathways to make movement more intuitive, can transform the experience of living in the space.”

Talking about how one can apply visual interest, he elaborated, “Introduce visual boundaries with rugs, open shelving, or even a folding screen can help carve out dedicated areas for work, dining, or relaxation.”



For a beautiful rental home, these clever hacks make your home feel warm and truly yours without breaching any rules.