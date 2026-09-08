Want your home to look more expensive without a major makeover? These tiles can give your interiors a luxurious feel

The type of tiles you choose can instantly change the mood of a space. Plain, glossy tiles can create a minimalist yet classy look, while darker shades can add warmth and make a room feel cosy and sophisticated. Floor tiles designs for home (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

When designing your home, it is easy to get confused by the countless options available. The best approach? Choose tiles that complement your personal style while elevating the overall look of your home interior.

Ever wondered why hotel rooms, lobbies and bathrooms often look so effortlessly luxurious? The secret is often in the details, and tile designs play a major role. If you want to recreate that premium, five-star aesthetic at home, these tile designs for home are worth considering.

Tile designs for a home that looks more than premium Marble-look tiles Marble-look tiles can instantly add a luxurious touch to your interiors without the high cost and maintenance associated with natural marble. Designed to replicate the depth, veining and sheen of natural stone, these tiles offer an elegant finish while being durable and relatively easy to maintain.

Pro tip: Go for a bookmatch pattern, where the marble-like veins mirror each other across adjoining tiles. The dramatic, continuous pattern can give your space a sophisticated, five-star hotel feel.

Moroccan Tiles Love vintage interiors or spaces that feel warm and inviting while still looking luxurious? Moroccan tiles could be the perfect choice. Known for their striking geometric patterns, intricate designs and handcrafted appearance, these tiles can instantly become the focal point of a room.

Pro tip: Keep the rest of your furniture, walls and décor relatively subtle. Let the patterned tiles take centre stage without making the space look overwhelming.

Wooden floor tiles Wooden interiors have long been used in many homes for durability and an expensive feel. These types of tiles add warmth to the home. You can look into wooden floor tiles for your home that look like oak, walnut, teak, or pine. The unique feature of these home tile designs is their moisture and water resistance, making them suitable for use in the kitchen and on balconies.

Glossy porcelain tiles If you want a bright and polished interior, glossy porcelain tiles are worth considering. Their reflective surface can bounce light around the room, making the space appear brighter and more open.

Neutral shades such as ivory, white, beige and light grey can create a sophisticated base for minimalist interiors. Pair them with warm lighting and simple furniture to prevent the space from looking overly stark.

Travertine-look tiles Travertine-inspired tiles can bring a warm, natural and luxurious character to interiors. Their earthy tones and subtle variations work particularly well with wooden furniture, neutral fabrics and warm lighting. They can be used across floors, walls and bathroom spaces to create a cohesive look. If you prefer interiors that feel luxurious without appearing too flashy, this can be a good option.

Dark stone-look tiles Dark tiles can create a dramatic and sophisticated atmosphere. Shades such as charcoal, graphite and deep grey can add depth to a room while giving it a contemporary appearance. Use them on a feature wall, bathroom floor or selected areas rather than covering every surface. Pairing dark tiles with lighter furniture and warm lighting can help maintain balance.

Terrazzo tiles Terrazzo-inspired tiles can bring a sophisticated yet playful element to modern interiors. Their scattered patterns of stone-like chips create visual interest without requiring additional decorative elements. They can work particularly well in kitchens, bathrooms, entryways and contemporary living spaces. For a more luxurious appearance, choose a design with a restrained colour palette rather than an overly busy pattern.

Textured tiles Luxury is not only about shine. Textured tiles can add depth and dimension to an interior, especially when used as a feature wall. Stone-effect, fluted, three-dimensional or subtly patterned tiles can work well behind a television unit, on a bathroom wall or as an accent in an entryway. Keep the surrounding decor relatively simple so the texture remains the focal point.