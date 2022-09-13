Ways of teaching children about culture through art

The world is evolving too fast and young minds must acquire an education that meets contemporary standards and given that art and culture form an integral part of far-reaching and competitive training, they should be instilled early on in children. However, you cannot separate art from culture since art is an integral part of the whole eco-system which defines a culture.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sudarshan Vig, Co-Founder and CEO of MerlinWand, asserted that art itself is the basis of all cultural movements over time and suggested some ways on how culture can be taught through art. These include:

1. Fine Arts - Various geographical as well as era-based cultural movements are clearly distinguished and defined by their art technique. Example: Madhubani, Renaissance, Post-modernist, Street Art etc. A study and practice of these art styles define the civilizational as well as inherent cultures they represent.

2. Music - The same goes with music. The musical styles and compositions including multiple folk and classical forms have defined their individual cultures and mythologies. The same styles have not only been patronised by royalty but also have been used as tools for revolution when needed. A study of some of these styles educates one on all the cultural movements they represent.

3. Dance - Dance has also been supremely expressionist when it comes to philosophies that were the hallmark of various cultures. For example, the Bhakti and Sufi movement had their own dance-styles which rose parallels to classical dance forms in India. The study of these is intricately linked to their histories and stories they portray.

Sudarshan Vig said, “From time immemorial, there have also been art forms like theatre and literature, which uses an amalgamation of all art forms to define culture. In most modern societies, forms like cinema, gaming etc. also have used a mixed version of all art forms to define various cultures.”

Manya Roongta, Co-Founder of Children’s Art Museum Of India, advised, “Encourage children and teach them about India's indigenous art forms as when they use the language of traditional art forms to express themselves, their work naturally gets imbued with our cultural ethos. You can celebrate the rich culture of India by making them understand the importance of festivals of each state and national days like Gandhi Jayanti, Independence Day and Republic Day.”

Make it interesting for children learning about various regional cultures through the art work of other child artists.