Why wellness design matters: Simple ways to create a home that feels calm, healthy and easy to live in

Homes are no longer just about good looks or plush finishes. Looks are fine, but if your home doesn’t make you feel good, it’s just another showroom. Interiors should go beyond matching curtains and trendy sofas. They should help you breathe better, sleep deeper and maybe even cut down on that constant mental noise. That’s where wellness design comes in. Soft lighting, natural materials and airy layouts help create peaceful, breathable homes that support better moods and everyday comfort.(Meena Murthy Kakkar)

It’s about building spaces that support how you live, feel and function every day. Across Indian cities, more people are tuning in. They're starting to ask, “Why does my home look good but still feel off?” This piece cuts through the fluff. It ditches the frills and keeps it straight to the point. We're talking real, workable ideas to make your home calmer, lighter and more in sync with the way you want to live.

Why wellness design matters more now than ever

Life is loud. Screens are constant. Sleep is messy. And if your home adds to that chaos with bad lighting, stale air or synthetic everything, it’s not doing you any favour. Wellness design flips that. The focus shifts from just aesthetics to the vibe your space gives you. In India, we’ve always had a thing for balance with open verandahs, earthy textures, homes that breathe. This isn’t new thinking, just a smarter application.

Here’s what it helps with:

Better sleep and clearer focus

Lower stress levels

Spaces that support your routine

Environments that feel lighter, calmer and more liveable

Tips to adopt wellness design at home

Wellness design is all about creating a home environment that supports your physical, emotional, and mental well-being. From letting natural light in to choosing a soothing colour palette, there's a lot you can do to ensure that your personal space exudes a sense of calm. In an interview to you HT Lifestyle, Meena Murthy Kakkar, Partner & Design Head at interior and architecture firm Envisage, shares wellness design tips that you can incorporate in your home easily:

1. Let nature in. For real.

Plants are nice, but wellness design starts with air, light and breathing space. The more your home connects with nature, the better it feels.

“Most homes shut out the very things that make them feel alive – sunlight, air, views and green elements. The planning of your windows and openings is key. Even small upgrades like bug meshes can help you leave them open and let your space breathe," shares Kakkar.

What works:

Let in natural light with sheer curtains

Use bug meshes to keep windows open longer

Add plants near natural light sources

Choose materials like wood, linen and stone for texture and calm

2. Choose materials that won’t mess with your air

Not everything that looks sleek is safe. Some materials release toxins, especially in heat. Wellness design means knowing what your home is made of.

“Materials like epoxy may work in offices. But at home, they can emit fumes when the AC is off,” says Meena Murthy Kakkar. “We always ask how the material behaves in heat, when the home is shut, or when it’s locked for days.”

What to look for:

Low-VOC paints and adhesives

Natural fabrics like cotton, jute or linen

Locally sourced wood and stone

Skip synthetics that trap heat or off-gas

3. Use lighting that matches your life, not just your ceiling

Good lighting does more than brighten a room. It sets your mood, supports your sleep and helps you stay focused.

“Lighting should respond to your life, not the other way around,” says Meena. “We suggest automating lights and curtains so they adjust with your routine and boost your energy levels.”

What helps:

Cooler lights for reading and focus

Warmer lights for calm conversations

Use smart lighting to shift tone across the day

Place work zones near natural light for better energy

efficiency

Why Wellness Design Deserves Your Attention(Meena Murthy Kakkar)

4. Build pockets of quiet, even in a full house

Your home doesn’t need to be silent, but it should have at least one space that gives your brain a break.

“Soft materials do more than just look cosy. Rugs, fabric walls, and even drywall partitions help buffer noise,” says Meena. “Acoustical paints and layered furnishings can completely shift how a space sounds and feels.”

What works:

Soft furnishings like carpets and dense drapes can help soak up everyday sounds

Add fabric panelling or soft wall hangings

Create drywalled or partitioned zones for work or rest

Try acoustical paint if you can’t redo the walls

5. Use Vastu like a design guide, not a rulebook.

Vastu can be practical when you keep the superstition out. It’s about flow, balance and function, not rituals.

Meena adds, “Vastu has solid logic. Kitchen in the southeast keeps it dry. Avoiding bed heads in the north helps with sleep. Even layout tweaks like keeping the northeast light and the southwest heavier can improve ventilation and energy flow.”

What helps:

Place the kitchen in the southeast or northwest for ventilation

Avoid placing your bed head facing north

Keep the northeast area open and uncluttered

Let the southwest zone carry the weight by placing larger furniture there

Wellness design isn’t a trend. Think of it as everyday logic, just with sharper choices and improved lighting. The goal isn’t to turn your home into a spa. It’s to make it a place that supports how you live, sleep, think and recharge.

Small tweaks, not massive overhauls, make the biggest difference. Let your space breathe. Let the light in. Use materials that aren’t silently working against you. And create corners that feel like a break.

Because at the end of the day, a calm home is way more useful than a fancy one.

Wellness design for homes: FAQs Do I need a complete makeover to try wellness design? Not at all. Small changes like better lighting, breathable materials and a few indoor plants already make a big difference.

Is wellness design only about natural materials? Natural materials help, but it’s more about how everything works together—light, air, layout and sound all play a role.

Can I still follow wellness design in a rented home? Yes. Think sheer curtains, rugs for quiet, movable plants and avoiding harsh lights. No renovation needed.

What’s the easiest place to start? Start with your windows. Let in more light, get bug meshes, use sheer curtains and place a few plants nearby.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

