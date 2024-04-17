World Heritage Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Heritage Day 2024: Our cultural heritage is a significant part of our identity as a nation and a culture. It also bears a lot of historical importance and helps us to connect with our rich traditions and history. However, heritage buildings and monuments need preservation and protection. It is important to create awareness about their significance and urge people to come together in safeguarding the heritage properties of the world. We connect with our history through the heritage we have. World Heritage Day is also referred to as International Day for Monuments and Sites. Every year, World Heritage Day is observed on April 18.(HT File Photo)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we need to know.

Date:

Every year, World Heritage Day is observed on April 18. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

In 1982, The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed the idea of observing World Heritage Day on April 18 every year. The following year, the proposal was approved at UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, the special day is observed every year on April 18. Heritage monuments and sites are often victim to human activities, natural disasters and urbanisation. The day reinstates the importance of protecting and preserving them.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Heritage Day is - Discover and experience diversity. Natural landscapes, historical monuments, cultural practices, traditions, rituals and ancient ruins are part of the world's heritage. It is important to safeguard them. They are known for their cultural value and are also recognised by UNESCO for their universal significance. These heritage sites are also tourist attractions that can help in boosting the local economy. They help us to take a peek into our rich history and the past that we were unaware of before. They need to be protected and safeguarded for future generations.