Your Ambani wedding invite got lost in the mail? You can still experience the dream at just 199 at NMACC. Here's how

The star-studded Ambani wedding is dubbed the wedding of the decade, leaving no stone unturned in its celebrations. While many of us were virtually present for the event, curled up in our beds and scrolling through glimpses of the grandeur, do you wonder what the in-person experience would be like? The wedding of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant stood out for its grounded cultural elements and the Ambani family’s values and spirituality. They transformed the wedding venue into a spiritual gateway, reminiscent of the holy city of Banaras. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre offers a chance to experience the essence of this spirituality that made this wedding such an unforgettable event. Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani during the presentation of 'Dashavatar', an audio-visual experience showcasing the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, in Mumbai.(PTI)

A wedding to witness

Instagram user Liveitupwithrajeev shared a video of his recent visit to the NMACC. He shows all the decor and food stalls from the wedding still more or less intact for the patrons of NMACC. He showed how the floral tiger is still intact, as are the recreated streets of Banaras. He also showed the chaat stall that many celebrities feasted at during the wedding.

To be a part of this exhibition, all one needs to do is catch a screening of Dashavtar, a short, 10-min audio visual experience at the NMACC that costs just ₹199 per ticket. After that, one can wander around the premise and experience the grandeur that many stars and celebrities from all around the world did two weeks ago. The tickets can be booked on the NMACC website and Book My Show.

Dashavatar

As a tribute to the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, NMACC presents a stunning audio-visual experience called ‘Dashavatar.’ It chronicles all the different human avatars of Lord Vishnu who descended upon Earth to vanquish the evils, spanning the different ‘yugs’. Each incarnation delivers profound lessons that are quintessential eye-openers and golden guides for navigating human life.

This is a homage at the behest of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. The experience is being played on the ground floor theatre of NMACC till 28th July.

