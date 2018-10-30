At 71, Kapil Sibal forays into Punjabi music with love song

Politics and poetry are no strange bedfellows for Congress leader and former Union law minister Kapil Sibal, who after publishing SMS poems and writing lyrics for some songs in Hindi, has made his debut at 71 as a lyricist in the very popular and competitive world of Punjabi music with a melancholic love song ‘Kyu Russ Gaya’.

The song which was officially released on Monday has been sung by Zorawar of the ‘Curly Curly Vaal’ fame and the musical score is by Cheetah and the video features Henam Khaneja as the female lead with the singer.

For Kapil Sibal, son of the famous lawyer Hira Lal Sibal, it is a homecoming of sorts and he says, “By writing a song in Punjabi I have returned to my roots.”

Kapil Sibal was born in Jalandhar in 1948 and he studied at the local St John’s School.

His brothers still live in Chandigarh and this is what is making him more exuberant about the release of a song in his mother tongue.

It is not just a one-off adventure into the world of Punjabi music as the senior Congress leader hopes to make a place for himself as a lyricist in the industry.

He is open to writing songs for Punjabi films and says wistfully, “Let’s see if my songs will make it to Punjabi films.”

Other musical ventures

His other musical adventures include writing the lyrics of a song for the Hindi film ‘Bandook’ in 2013 which was a lovelorn song ‘Tu jaldi bata de’. Besides, he also penned a song dedicated to saving the girl child for the ‘Betiayan’ album the same year and it was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

In the present Punjabi number it is back to pensive romance in which recalling the good times the boy asks the girl that why did she leave him without even a word. Kapil also has to his credit a studio album with AR Rahman titled ‘Raunaq’ described as a conversation of music and poetry.

His book of SMS poems is called ‘My World Within’ .

Describing his journey in politics and poetry, the 71-year-old says: “My lyrics are a reflection of the human condition as I see it. People should not be surprised if politicians reflect creativity in one form or another. It could be poetry or some other form, including music. So don’t be surprised if I surprise you once again.”

