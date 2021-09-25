Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: The skincare routine you need in your 30s
If you don’t have a skincare routine, here’s how you can start
If you don’t have a skincare routine, here’s how you can start
brunch

Ami Patel: The skincare routine you need in your 30s

Worried about freckles and thin hints of wrinkles making the way to your face as you turn 30? Our expert has a solution for you
READ FULL STORY
By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:43 PM IST

The 30s routine

Now that I am turning 30, many of my friends are asking me to adopt a skincare routine. I want something basic. What would you suggest?

—Meetu K, Bengaluru

Cleansing is the first step of any good skincare routine. Exfoliation is next, followed by toning, which is crucial for acne-prone skin and also has anti-ageing benefits as it helps tighten open pores. Then, use a Vitamin C serum, followed by eye cream and moisturiser. Finally, use sunscreen before stepping out in the sun.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch,September 26, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.