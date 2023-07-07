Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The hills are alive

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The hills are alive

Hormazd Sorabjee
Jul 07, 2023

... with the sound of the Audi S5 Sportback, a luxury sedan that finds the right balance between comfort and performance

Balancing performance and price is tricky, especially when customers these days want as much power as possible for as little money. How to get the best of both worlds? BMW has found the sweet spot in the form of the very popular M340i 3-series, which, at a relatively modest 70 lakh, is the go-to performance sedan for enthusiasts. Audi has the pricier (Rs. 76 lakh) but bigger S5 Sportback, which is aimed at the same set of customers. Does it hit the mark the way the M340i does? That’s what I hope to find out on a drive to Chikmagalur.

The S5 Sportback is effortless and engaging, managing to reach 100kph in under five seconds, which is not as quick as the more ferocious RS-badged Audis, but quick enough for most occasions.
The cabin is made of quality materials, but the instrument cluster and on-board tech feel dated. It makes up by providing exceptional comfort for a sporting sedan.
That’s not a complaint. As the road opens up, the S5 Sportback feels effortless and engaging, a tribute to the Audi engineers who have made the S5 swift, smooth and safe to a point that you can never get tired of driving it fast.

    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

