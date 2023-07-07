Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The hills are alive

Balancing performance and price is tricky, especially when customers these days want as much power as possible for as little money. How to get the best of both worlds? BMW has found the sweet spot in the form of the very popular M340i 3-series, which, at a relatively modest ₹70 lakh, is the go-to performance sedan for enthusiasts. Audi has the pricier (Rs. 76 lakh) but bigger S5 Sportback, which is aimed at the same set of customers. Does it hit the mark the way the M340i does? That’s what I hope to find out on a drive to Chikmagalur. The S5 Sportback is effortless and engaging, managing to reach 100kph in under five seconds, which is not as quick as the more ferocious RS-badged Audis, but quick enough for most occasions.