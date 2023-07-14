Work hack: How to make Mondays less manic

An overflowing inbox. Back-to-back meetings. A never-ending to-do list. There’s a reason we hate Mondays. Apart from signalling the start of the work week, it means getting down to the grind (again) and tackling the long, long list of pending tasks. A 2021 poll by YouGov, an international online research data and analytics technology group, found that Monday was the most hated day of the week for 58% of Americans. For us in India too. TikToker Marissa Jo Mayes popularised Bare Minimum Mondays, a way to do less, not more, on a Monday to avoid burnout.