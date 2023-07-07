All you need to know about freezing your eggs

There are more frogs than princes in the pool, but the clock is ticking. Women call the shots at work, but the clock is ticking. They work all day, party all night and don’t remember the last time they had sex, but the fact is, the clock is ticking. Priyanka Chopra Jonas froze her eggs in her early 30s and had her daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Actor-model Diana Hayden opted to freeze her eggs in 2007-2008 and has two children now.

Freezing one’s eggs allows women to delay having babies, to refrain from panic-partnering with the wrong person, and to leave their options open before undergoing medical treatment for cancer and other diseases. A frozen egg that is several years old typically also has a better chance of fertilisation than a fresh egg from an older woman. According to a study published in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics in May 2021, a woman in her 40s has a 6% chance of conceiving through IVF. However, if she freezes her eggs in her 30s, her chances of having her own biological children is greater than 40%. Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela got her eggs frozen soon after her wedding in 2012.

