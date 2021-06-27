Fit and Fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: The 600 challenge

An online client of mine wanted a program he could do while he was away working on a project. He has a pretty well-equipped gym at his home but where he was going, all he had was a pull up bar. We decided to change his focus from lifting weights to a high-volume bodyweight routine. He would workout 5-6 days a week, do 100 pull ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats in as few sets as possible for a total for 600 repetitions. The program would last for 4 weeks and then take a full week off. When he started the program, he was not able to complete the 600 repetitions for the first week. Also the muscle soreness was very high but that too settled from the second week. By the fourth week, he was finishing the entire workout inside 40 minutes!

Aside from improving his strength endurance, my client increased his chest by 1.5 inches and his arms by half an inch. That is truly impressive size gains for somebody who has been training consistently for the last seven years. Thus, these were not newbie gains. In fact, a newbie will not be able to do this program.

Do 50 push-ups and rest

The 600 challenge

So, if you are stuck without a gym due to a Covid lockdown but still want to improve your fitness and strength. Then the 600 Challenge is for you. Here’s how you do it.

•Warm up lightly – running in place, jumping jacks etc for about 3 minutes.

•Do 8-10 pull ups, rest for 2-3 minutes, do 50-75 squats, rest for 3-4 minutes do 50 push-ups.

•Repeat till you get 100 pull ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats.

•Variations of the 3 exercises can be done. Instead of pullups, chin ups can be substituted, wide or close grip push-ups can be used, narrow or sumo squats can also be incorporated into the program. The idea is to do as many variations of the 3 basic exercises as possible.

•Do this workout 5-6 days a week.

•Expect to be very sore for the first week. But things get better as the body acclimates to that much volume.

Who should not do this program:

•This program is not for somebody who is just starting their fitness journey.

Do 50-75 squats and then rest for 3-4 minutes

•If you have had a shoulder injury or a knee injury. The huge amount of volume and frequency can exacerbate an injury.

•If you are pressed for time, then this challenge is not for you. Most people take at least an hour and half to finish this program.

Simple but not easy

The 600 challenge is simplicity itself but is not easy to do. If the trainee can gut out the initial week and a half, then it progressively gets easier to do. Also, the final results justify the intense effort required for the challenge. Nothing good is achieved without a little suffering. So, anybody willing to take this up, should be ready, to quote the Kettlebell Guru-Pavel Tsatsouline, to enjoy the pain. Now go and do it.

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, June 27, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch