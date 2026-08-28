Get to know... Darshan Raval

Currently I am: Enjoying watching the world respond to Barsaat Lagdi Ae.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Make the exact mistakes that you have made and are going to.

My favourite subject in school: Physical education.

I’d swipe right on: Going on a music tour.

My secret skill: I am good at Pickleball.

Today I’m craving: Home-cooked food.

The last thing I ordered online: Sugar-free ice-cream.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

A magic tool I wish I had: A time machine that could take me back in time.

My favourite Sunday memory: Dinner dates with my wife Dharal.

My plans for next Sunday: Every Sunday is date night.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.

The best thing about fame: You get loved by so many people.

The worst thing about fame: There are expectations from people you’ve never even met.

From HT Brunch, August 29, 2026

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