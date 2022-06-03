Guest Column by Shivam Agarwal: Dear brands, please stop rainbow capitalism

Years have passed since the LGBTQIA+ community stood up to bigotry and faced the world with pride. But their exploitation is still evident, even in the celebrations of their month of outspoken self-esteem, with brands subtly cashing on the community’s insecurities during every ‘pride month’, June.

While brands openly celebrate pride month and extend their support for the LGBTQIA+ community in June, come July 1, their ‘cause’ fades away. Pride is just yet another ‘topical and moment’ marketing tool for these brands. Knowingly or not, they are pinkwashing a cause that stands for acceptance and equality, not sales.

Here is what the brands must stop doing, must do, and should do during the month of pride.

Stop!

Stop applying lipstick on a pig

Lipstick on a pig is what the brand’s logo looks like when they claim to promote ‘queer inclusivity’ by layering a rainbow over it. Logos dipped in pride flags, queer-themed packaging, and ‘creative’ posts on pride help no one. It is one of the most superficial things a brand can do. It’s also wrong to make half-hearted and inauthentic efforts just to milk an opportunity. Diversity and equality observations like pride month should be celebrated by making laudable strides.

What is pride month?

Do!

Be aware

Pride is beyond rainbow colours and fun parades. Brands must invest time in digging deeper and create meaningful and impactful social campaigns. For instance, a tech giant released a video last year featuring interviews of changemakers supporting the community and highlighted how many social issues can be resolved if we work together. The campaign took the recent victories of the pride movement and used that to fix other problems in the world. In India, Godrej’s Culture Lab is a corporate initiative that has relentlessly contributed toward queer inclusivity.

Gaining financial profits via people’s insecurities is the worst thing a brand can do. The larger aim should be to bring social change and sensitise people.

Aim for this!

Be an ally

The least a brand or individual can do is be an ally. Support and acceptance is all that the community needs. This will not only improve the brand’s community relations but also help create a larger impact. Many brands invest in ‘pride month advertisements’ in their June campaign. But, almost all of them turn a blind eye to queer representation in the other months. Brands should create an annual communication plan for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Shivam Agarwal

Shivam Agarwal is the founder of Deckster.Live, an influencer marketing platform which facilitates direct business interactions between brands and influencers.

I Say Chaps is a guest column that allows passionate, creative people a platform to have their say.

From HT Brunch, June 4, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch