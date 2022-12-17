HT Brunch Cover Story: Armaan crosses over

About a month ago, at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards held in Germany, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik won the ‘Best India Act’ for his 2022 English single, You. As he rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of the international music fraternity —“Taylor Swift was right there and I didn’t have the guts to ask for a picture with her. I was busy being a nervous fanboy,” he chuckles—he felt goosebumps form when he realised he was representing India.

Armaan, 27, is certainly not new to awards. Known for multi-lingual hits like Pehla Pyaar and Buttabomma, he’s bagged many awards on his home turf, given his extensive work in Bollywood and even the independent music scene. But an international award, representing India with a song in English... that’s something else altogether.

“I’ve been a Bollywood singer for the longest time, but the switch to writing pop songs in English and taking a step towards a global audience has been in the making since I was 15,” reveals Armaan.

Foundation stones

Every step of Armaan’s foray into Western pop music was planned. He began planting the seed in 2017, when he took multiple trips to Los Angeles to meet Western songwriters and cultivate a repertoire in Western pop music. “I couldn’t be like, ‘Hi, I’m Armaan Malik, a singer from India. Get me a deal’. It doesn’t work like that,” he grins.

That was also the year he wrote around 40 songs in a language he wasn’t trained in, especially given his musical lineage: Armaan’s grandfather is the legendary Bollywood music director and score composer Sardar Malik; his father, Daboo, and uncles Anu and Abu Malik, and Armaan’s older brother, Amaal, are all Bollywood composers.

The Malik family tree

Armaan is the only vocalist in the family. “I really wanted to sing. I wasn’t into the same kind of music as my family, and that was totally fine. My father was supportive as he believed that an artiste will only grow if allowed to do what he loves,” he recalls.

He counts himself lucky for taking under two years to find someone (Arista Records under Sony Music Global) who’d agree to work with him, considering how organic the process can be. “People listen to your work, share it, and then, it falls on the right ears,” he says.

Armaan says, "Constantly reinventing yourself [on social media] every montH is hard. But, we need to move ahead with the times and be at our creative best."

Trained in Hindustani classical vocals, Armaan grew up listening to the likes of Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, early Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra. And, of course, John Mayer. “He was the guy with the guitar, singing all these romantic songs and wooing all the women!” laughs Armaan, describing his primary inspiration as a singer-songwriter.

Musical upbringing

In 2011, Armaan won a scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music, Boston, which, he says, changed his perspective of what he wanted to do with music. This was after he had already participated in the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and sung songs for Bollywood films like Taare Zameen Par and Bhootnath.

Family picks

When he came back to India and told his father that he wanted to pursue pop music, his dad had just one piece of advice for him, which, Armaan opines, has served him well.

“He told me, ‘You’re in India and Bollywood is the mainstay here. If you don’t work in Bollywood, you won’t be able to make a name for yourself. You need to make a base in India and build that. And then, use that as leverage to go global’,” Armaan says, admitting that had he begun with singing English ballads and pop songs, he wouldn’t have made it to where he is today.

But he credits his Hindustani classical training for being able to sing a diverse range of genres. “Every song has its own dialect and tonality. Had my base not been in Hindustani classical, I wouldn’t have been able to attempt doing what I am today,” says the singer, whose two latest releases—Ghalib Hona Hai and Sun Mahi—belong to diverse zones: semi-classical and pop, though they’ve both been recorded with his own label, Always Music.

“They have different approaches but it’s the same Armaan Malik. People find that hard to grasp. But, for me, there’s no confusion. I feel very empowered,” he says.

Trained in Hindustani classical vocals, Armaan grew up listening to the likes of Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, early Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra. And, of course, John Mayer;

His father’s practical advice aside, what also pushed him each day was the fact that he had known he wanted to be a singer since he was eight years old. And this wasn’t a decision based on the fact that he lived in a household of musicians. When Armaan participated in

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, he omitted his last name, hoping to keep his identity, and hence, his family’s musical history, a secret.

“I was 10 and knew that it was not normal for a person from a film family to go on a reality show and compete with millions of kids. I wanted to break that whole, ‘you’ll have it easy as you come from this family’ thought. My idea was that, if I am a good singer, then I’d know when put to the test. I wanted to see where I stood and know my level of singing,” he recalls.

(Clockwise from top) Armaan with his brother Amaal on the cover of HT Brunch in September 2020; Posing with his MTV Europe Music Award; Armaan with singer and collaborator Ed Sheeran; With Allu Arjun on the sets of the music video for Memu Aagamu, a song with K-pop band Tri.be; With his partner, Aashna Shroff at the MTV Europe Music Awards

Music & lyrics

Today, not only has Armaan discovered himself more as artiste, but he has also completely transformed his musicality—something he always wanted to do. This has brought him listeners he never thought he would attract, especially since the release of his debut pop song, Control, in March 2020.

“English pop songs weren’t given much attention in India when I was growing up. I wanted to change that. Because there are a lot of young musicians in India who want to do English pop music. India is ready and has the talent. All it needs is a shining global moment, and then the gates will open to all Indian artistes,” says the millennial, who hopes to be that beacon of change.

Is it necessary for Indian musicians to write in English to increase their global appeal?

“English is accepted globally, so entering the industry could become easier if that’s the language you opt for,” points out Armaan. But, when he collaborated with Ed Sheean last year for the song 2Step, he chose to write his verse in Hindi. This was unexpected, as he was already four English pop songs old by then.

“It was a big opportunity with big artiste and I knew I’d have millions listening to me. I wanted to show where I come from, who I am as an Indian singer,” says Armaan.

Armaan says, ""English pop songs weren't given much attention in India when I was growing up. I wanted to change that";

When he did start releasing songs in English, comments like “aap hamari language bhool gaye” came his way aplenty. But, he made sure he was still working on Bollywood, South Indian and independent projects simultaneously. “Though, do you know what’s a more global language than Hindi? Punjabi! Hindi music outside India is usually still just Bollywood,” he says.

Did his followers and listeners get distracted and disinterested when he went from Bollywood to pop? “Yes, and understandably so, because that wasn’t the music they had signed up for. But that’s not an issue. Thing is, main sirif karne ke liye nahi kar raha hun. I have always dreamt of doing this. I never wanted to be in a box.”

Unity is key

What’s more important to Armaan than the language he chooses to write in (because music is a universal language in any case!) is the fact that he collaborates with international artistes.

“That’s how you organically gain new listeners! To be able to grow globally as an Indian artiste, collaboration is key,” says Armaan, who loves a healthy dose of K-pop music every now and then, and has also collaborated with K-pop band Tri.be.

His song with Ed Sheeran, he says, also helped him voice things he wanted to say but never really got to.

“I was replaced in a lot of Bollywood songs. So, when I got the opportunity to voice what I have gone through as an artiste, I took it,” he explains about 2Step, adding that he had met the songmaker at his Copenhagen gig.

A Christmas wish

Another key element to growing an audience is to market yourself on social media, he advises. Because, like it or not, social media has become an integral part of promoting music, and musicians need to learn that, in addition to honing their craft.

“Yes, being on social media is getting a tad hectic. Constantly reinventing yourself every month is hard and some people drown in anxiety due to it. But, we need to move ahead with the times and be at our creative best. The goal is to manage a balance between creativity and keeping up with trends without losing your originality,” he says.

What is he grateful for this year? His second MTV EMA! Something he tags as a massive career milestone, not just as a singer, but also as an Indian musician.

“It’s instilled so much more confidence about the career I am building. Awards give you a boost as an artiste,” he says. “Though nothing is more validating than having fans sing your songs back at you at a live concert,” he’s quick to add. “That gives me goosebumps because I feel like my songs have become a part of their lives and conveyed a message to them somehow,” Armaan smiles.

Isn’t that the whole point—to find meaning in music?

Behind the melody

Armaan Malik on what it takes to be a social media superstar… and more

Armaan says, "I wasn't into the same kind of music as my family, and that was totally fine. My father was supportive as he believed that an artiste will only grow if allowed to do what he loves";

The top five songs you have on loop right now?

As It Was by Harry Styles

Light Switch by Charlie Puth

You by Armaan Malik

Summer High by AP Dhillon

I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone and Doja Cat

Who do you think is an underrated musician?

Lucky Ali. He’s really famous, but he deserves way more than he has received. He’s a legend.

Your top five Indian indie musicians?

The Yellow Diary

When Chai Met Toast

Mitraz

Abhijeet Srivastava

Anumita Nadesan

How does it feel to make music in the era of 30-second songs?

Overall, people’s attention spans have reduced drastically. Plus, there’s so much content and music available online that it’s easy to get lost. Not just as a consumer, but even as an artiste. There are four lakh songs being uploaded daily, and you have to make sure that yours shines through.

What are your thoughts on music apps?

Music apps functioning on algorithms give you so much data and stats about your music. They can help you plan your releases, market songs and even plan tours. People who say that music apps have destroyed music don’t want to go forward. But, the thing is, you’ve got to retain your DNA while also moving forward and trying new things to be a part of the current evolution.

Of course, algorithms can be frustrating as your best content could fall flat. But, all you can do is work harder and keep trying. At the same time, don’t base music purely on data. It will not be you without the soul, DNA and artistry.

What do you appreciate most about social media?

Talent discovery and growth as an artiste. People see social media as just numbers of followers and likes, but you forget that it’s via these platforms that you’re reaching out to an audience you would otherwise never have reached.

How much time do you spend on social media every day?

Eight to nine hours a day. I have downloaded app timers etc, but I always ignore them.

From HT Brunch, December 17, 2022

