HT Brunch Game Show: Who managed their social media detox best?

Aksh Baghla, 27

Singer and Digital Content Creator

Aksh switched off his social media notifications

Have you been on a social media detox?

Many times. When I started posting, I was always trying to put out the perfect content. But it took a big hit on my mental health. I took months off social media and went to my hometown in Himachal to spend time with my family.

How difficult was it for you to resist posting?

Not really. I downloaded an app that doesn’t allow me to open IG after an hour lapses.

What was the most challenging bit of it?

To not pick my phone to check every notification and beep. I’ve switched off my social media notifications. Take control over your phone rather than letting it control you.

Has your screen time reduced since?

Drastically. But only phone usage.

Did your anxiety reduce?

Yes. Earlier, I was browsing short form content as a temporary escape when I felt anxious.

Kritika Khurana, 29

Content Creator

Kritika found herself more focussed after her detox

Have you been on a social media detox?

Yes. This September to October. I uninstalled IG.

How difficult was it for you to resist posting?

My team handled the social media accounts on my behalf.

What was the most challenging bit of it?

Resisting myself from downloading the app! And then, scrolling on Instagram, seeing what’s happening and staying updated with everything. Sometimes, it was hard to stay committed to my decision.

Has your screen time reduced since?

It’s decreased significantly, but I was still using WhatsApp and YouTube. Though I reignited my passion for reading.

Did your anxiety reduce?

A lot. I was calmer and more focussed on daily activities when I came back. My take-away is: People will have a lot of opinions, but you need to stay connected with who you really are, and your truth. Because people don’t always know where you’re coming from but only what’s being shown on social media.

Alina Namazi, 23,

Digital Content Creator

Alina reduced her screentime from eight to three hours a day

Have you been on a social media detox?

Multiple times. It’s usually a few days every now and then.

How difficult was it for you to resist posting?

Not too hard. I found the time to focus on self-care: mentally and physically when I was off social media, . This occupied the time I would have otherwise spent scrolling social media.

What was the most challenging bit of it?

When my followers commented and messaged me saying they missed my content. Though during the initial phases, I couldn’t resist scrolling though social media.

Has your screen time reduced since?

A tad. Being a content creator and Gen Z, my screentime is about eight hours a day. While on detox, it was about three hours.

Did your anxiety reduce?

Yes and no. I felt relaxed after it. But, being inactive for more than a week has its down sides when it comes to views and algorithm. But, every creator needs a detox once in a while. The obligation to post can stress you out.

And the winners are: Kritika, Alina & Aksh

“Don’t do a detox because it’s a cool thing to do”

“There is no one way to detox for all. And social media can be an addiction. As a generation, we need to be aware of that,” says Nikhil Taneja, writer, producer, storyteller, public speaker,\columnist and co-founder of Yuvaa, as he crowns all three winners for knowing that they need to detox. “Screen time takes away from being one with ourselves or nature or community. Of course, there are many boons of social media, but balance is vital.”

Tips to help your social detox:

•Be clear why you are opting for the detox. Don’t do it because it’s a cool thing to do or in trend.

•Find other things to do instead of scrolling social media. Read a book, have a conversation, journal, go for a walk, or cook.

•The goal should be to reduce screen time. Not just being on social media. I switch from reading Tweets in the morning to reading a newspaper or logging onto a website twice a day.

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

