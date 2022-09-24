HT Brunch Game Show: Who’s handling their PCOS best?

With Amrita Arora, and Suniel Shetty’s kids, Athiya and Ahaan, in Muscat, after the shoot of Awara Paagal Deewana

Himshikha does chores to distract herself & manage her mood swings

When did you find out about your PCOS?

In 2018, a year after I started gaining weight, had irregular periods and hair growth on my chin and stomach. I was 22.

How do you handle your symptoms?

I do yoga every day and started laser treatment for the hair growth. I followed a sattvic diet and I could do without my medication. But when I had to travel last year, I stopped, and the symptoms came back. I will get back on the diet.

How do you handle it mentally?

I have terrible mood swings. I listen to music and dance. And when I get angry, I do some physical activity, even if it is cleaning my room!.

One symptom you’ve overcome?

I now know what I need to do to reduce my weight. It’s 80 per cent about the diet and 20 per cent about the workout. I used to do the opposite earlier.

And something you want to conquer?

Hair growth and weight gain. Four of my cousins have the same symptoms.

Shraddha Agarawal, 26, Program officer in communications

Shraddha opines there should be more research into PCOS

When did you find out about your PCOS?

I’d been struggling with symptoms since I was 17, but only found out five years later.

How do you handle your symptoms?

I had to entirely stop eating certain foods to maintain insulin levels. Walking daily helps.

How do you handle it mentally?

I run a project on Instagram called women_with_hormones, featuring women like me struggling with PCOS. Experiencing this kind of solidarity has significantly helped me mentally. Knowing I’m not alone in this gives some sense of relief.

One symptom you’ve overcome?

I’ve developed the mental bandwidth to deal with the pain, so I don’t end up taking leaves. I once lost a debate because I couldn’t stand at the podium.

And something you want to conquer?

I wish there was more research into this disorder. Many times, it’s termed as a bad lifestyle choice and left at that. People are dismissive about women’s pain.

K Shriya Sharma, 31, Journalist

Shriya focusses on not stressing, a trigger for symptoms

When did you find out about your PCOS?

At 24, when I skipped my period for two months and went to a gynaecologist.

How do you handle your symptoms?

Playing badminton helped. But now, my symptoms have worsened—I have fatigue and mood swings. So, it’s a combination of eating healthy, exercising and medication. If my body tells me I need to rest, I try to respect it more. I also follow PCOS dieticians and coaches on social media for handy tips.

How do you handle it mentally?

It’s challenging as I also found out that due to my PCOS, I am pre-diabetic. The key is not to stress as that makes things worse. Staying active helps me mentally.

One symptom you’ve overcome?

Being a lot more conscious of what I eat. When I’m not travelling, I eat healthy.

Something you want to conquer?

The fatigue and demotivation, reach a healthy weight, and fight pre-diabetes.

And the winner is… K Shriya Sharma

“Do 30 minutes of aerobic exercises daily”

“Shriya is on the right track and should continue a balanced diet and exercise regime. She should consult a diabetologist,” says Dr Mrs Kiran Coelho, Mumbai-based obstetrician and gynaecologist, who was recently seen in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Tips to remember:

•Regulate your weight. For every gram you lose, your ovulation becomes regular.

•Destress with yoga, meditation and chanting.

•Use insulin synthesisers, which are also available in plant-based options.

•Have alkaline, sattvic food. Consult a nutritionist to plan your calorie intake.

•Do 30 minutes of aerobic exercises every day.

From HT Brunch, September 24, 2022

