HT Game Show: Who is acing the gifting game?

Priyanka Khanna, 27, Teacher

Priyanka says gift cards work as recipients can choose what they want

What is your gifting strategy?

Giving loved ones presents is one of my favourite things to do. That’s why I don’t mind spending a lot of money on the presents I choose. For my family and close friends, I usually select branded bags and watches. But I also like the idea of giving people gift cards so that they can choose what they want to buy instead of receiving something they may not want or appreciate.

What have you bought for people this year?

Apart from gift cards, I like gifting people electronics. So on this year’s list of presents, there were a lot of wearable electronics—smart watches, analog watches and earbuds.

What gift would you like to receive?

I got an iPhone and a Fossil watch. However, my dream gift is a proposal ring from my fiancé.

Richa Sarabahi, 38, IT professional

Being an artist, Richa takes the time to make paintings for her friends

What is your gifting strategy?

I have always had an artistic bent of mind. I graduated from a fine arts college and then made a career out of it. Since a lot of my friends are art lovers and connoisseurs they’re happy when I gift them paintings, whether on special occasions or not.

What have you bought for people this year?

I gave my close school friend, Ishita, a Lakshmi painting. She asked for another, to complete her “Shakti wall” which features women and goddesses in regional painting styles (Kalighat, Mughal miniature etc.) My five-year-old and I also love to make cards for my husband and close family on their birthdays. The joy is something money just can’t buy.

What gift would you like to receive?

Anything given with love! I love the idea of getting home-baked cakes, hand-painted cards and personalised videos.

Ekta Marwaha, 34, F&B content marketer

Ekta doesn’t mind regifting items she’s received

What is your gifting strategy?

I love the joy on the recipient’s face when they get exactly what they want. If I see something ahead of time that I know works for someone, I buy it. But I also don’t shy away from re-gifting presents I’ve received that may be useful to someone else. I don’t know why this feels like a taboo, but my reasons for re-gifting are as simple as avoiding clutter, being mindful that each item is a resource and has added carbon footprint, and ensuring that the gift reaches someone who wants or needs it.

What have you bought for people this year?

Electronics! And gourmet food, spirits, wines, and premium cooking ingredients.

What gift would you like to receive?

A super luxurious, relaxing holiday in Italy with lots of shopping. Universe, are you listening?

And the winner is…Richa Sarabahi

“At the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts!”

If you’re a serial regifter, I’m putting you straight on the Naughty List because it’s a Christmas miracle no one’s said anything to you yet! If you think people don’t know when a gift is being recycled, think again. It might be the best way to deal with gifts you don’t want, but it’s also the best way to make someone feel no taller than the tallest elf.

Did you know that not all gifts are made in the North Pole? Some are made at home, and they’re extra-special. Plus, I’ve always said it’s the thought that counts, which is why Richa goes all the way to the top of the Nice List! Taking the time to create something from nothing is basically magic, something that I happen to know a lot about.

So, if you think you can take the easy way out with gift cards or expensive presents, because you’re ‘not creative’, I suggest a week-long bootcamp at my elves’ workshop in the North Pole. (Or you could just YouTube it; handmade gifts don’t have to be elaborate, just heartfelt).

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

