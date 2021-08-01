“I review my day’s mistakes in bed,” says actor Abhay Verma

The video message of cherub-faced actor Abhay Verma, thanking his fans and the producer-director of The Family Man: Season Two has become all the rage. Abhay is happy because “people have started believing in numbers (you have garnered) rather than love.”

The actor is a bit of an old soul, professing the half-century old Asha Bhosle number Nigaahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai as one of his favourite songs. He also eschews counting off his achievements “because it puts an end; one should always believe in beginnings only.”

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I love writing poems.

2. I like to iron my clothes.

3. I hear what people don’t say.

What do you read in bed?

My mind. I review mistakes I’ve made that day.

A bedtime habit you’ve developed?

Someone who inspires me said I should wash my face as if I were washing today’s sorrows and looking forward to a better tomorrow.

Who according to you has bedroom eyes?

Deepika Padukone. I was awestruck by Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

What is the one thing you would like to have on your bedside table but don’t have?

The best script.

What do you wear to bed?

Sometimes some things (chuckles).

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#noHashtag

Bedside stories

What do you eat when you raid the refrigerator at midnight?

Anything edible, preferably choco-chip ice-cream.

Your reaction to the alarm clock waking you in the morning?

I wake up before my alarm clock wakes me up.

What time do you go to sleep and wake up?

The question you should be asking me is: “When do you want to sleep and when do you want to wake up?”

This or that?

Floral shirts or t-shirts?

Floral shirts because, for some unfathomable reason, they spread positivity.

Swimming in the sea or in a pool?

Swimming in the sea, because it’s limitless.

Early morning flights or evening flights?

Early morning flights because I love seeing the sunrise, especially from high above.

Praise or criticism?

Criticism. It keeps me on the edge and helps me strive for more.

