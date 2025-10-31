Listicle: 10 reality shows that are weird, but binge-worthy

1. Virgin Island (UK, 2025, Channel 4).Twelve 20-something virgins attend an “intimacy course” at a luxury retreat in Croatia to lose their virginity, guided by sexologists. It’s awkward from the pilot itself: The virgins sit in a circle, watching their coaches moan and gyrate while smiling nervously or shaking their heads in disbelief. Then, the voiceover says, “For most of these people, simply witnessing sexual desire is clearly unsettling.” For us too! In Virgin Island (2025), sexologists show people how to lose their virginity.

In Milf Manor (2023), single older women date younger men. Plot twist: The men are their sons!

2. Milf Manor (US, 2023, TLC). Milf, for those who didn’t grow up on the American Pie films, stands for Mom I’d Like to F***. The show is built around an appropriately sadistic premise: Eight single women aged 40-60 are brought to a luxury villa in Mexico with the intention of dating younger men. The twist? The men are actually their sons! Soyoung, one of the women, confessed to sleeping with her son Jimmy’s best friend, creating a canon viral moment, and earning plenty of backlash.

In one episode of My Pet Ate What? (2025), veterinarians extract underwear from a dog’s stomach.

3. My Pet Ate What? (Canada, 2025, CTV Wild Channel). Dr Eugene “Dr. G” Gorodetsky, a veterinary endoscopist, and his son Ben assist pets that have ingested unusual and potentially dangerous objects. In one episode, using only an endo-cam and alligator forceps, Dr G extracts underwear from a Bernese Mountain dog’s stomach. The disgusting close-ups might put you off pets entirely.

Contestants dress up as monsters to find love in Sexy Beasts (2021).

4. Sexy Beasts (US, 2021, Netflix). Winning title. The show, however, takes familiar dating tropes (blind dates and romantic connections) into questionable territory. Contestants wear full-face, movie-quality prosthetics to resemble animals or mythical creatures, going on dates until one “creature” chooses another. Episodes are titled Mick the Dragon, Devon the Tiger and Paige the Gorgon making you wonder what you signed up for. Stay for the animal-related puns, at least.

D-list celebs climb stripper poles and fight gladiators in Apocalypse Wow (2021).

5. Apocalypse Wow (UK, 2021, ITV2). Set in a Torture Dome that’s part BDSM dungeon, part Fight Club, the game show pits D-list celebs against Superhuman Bosses in a series of bizarre, humiliating and physically demanding challenges. Celebs have climbed stripper poles, fought a gladiator, dodged a giant ball, and tried to keep candles lit while being whipped. In another, they donned silver wetsuits and fought a wrestler.

My Husband’s Not Gay (2015) follows gay Mormon men from Salt Lake City, who are married to women.

6. My Husband’s Not Gay (US, 2015, TLC). No show about the personal lives and emotional challenges of four Mormon men from Salt Lake City would lack drama. One major twist: They experience same-sex attraction, but are married to women. The fun is in the purposefully silly editing and unforgettable lines such as, “I thought he was going to say I love you, but he said, you need to know I’m attracted to men.”

Kian’s Bizarre BnB (2025) features BTS’s Jin and guests who have no idea what’s happening.

7. Kian’s Bizarre BnB (South Korea, 2025, Netflix). Kian84, an artist, designs his dream BnB straight out of a webtoon. There are yellow walls, beds suspended mid-air, a water slide connecting the first floor into the pool. Recruits BTS’s Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun help him run the place. Guests have no idea what they’re in for, and neither do you. There’s a surprise at every turn of this show; but it’s wholesome, never demeaning.

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (2013-2020) deals with bizarre parentage and paternity issues.

8. Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (USA, 2013–2020, MGM). Real court proceedings, by real family lawyer and legal analyst, Lauren Lake. This show went on for 840 episodes and dealt with parentage and paternity issues. Cases involved hidden identities, devil children and a man who drove 100 miles for the birth of a child that wasn’t his. This is the America that rarely makes it to mainstream TV.

In 90 Day Fiancé (2014–), couples have 90 days to marry after a K-1 visa is granted to the foreign fiancé.

9. 90 Day Fiancé (USA, 2014–, TLC). Couples on the show have 90 days to marry after a K-1 visa is granted to the foreign fiancé. Cultural clashes, family drama, and romantic misfires are standard, but in 2020, the show had the internet collectively going after one man they nicknamed No Neck Ed. Ed and Rose became internet memes almost instantly due to their age difference, Ed asking Rose to shave her legs, and his pathetic attempt to integrate into her family.

In Pantaxa: Laiya (2023), contestants indulge in bondage and wet wrestling to become the next Viva Star.

10. Pantaxa: Laiya (Philippines, 2023, Vivamax). A no-holds-barred erotic show, in which eight women compete for the title of the next Viva Star. Female mentors guide the girls through the “physical, mental, sensual, and sexual challenges” they need to face in order to win. Be prepared for toys, bondage, heavy petting, some wet wrestling, and a whole lot of “Why am I watching this?”

