Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Nostalgia with Shailendra Singh: “I had girlfriends—how else would I be inspired to sing romantic songs?”
brunch

Nostalgia with Shailendra Singh: “I had girlfriends—how else would I be inspired to sing romantic songs?”

The singer-actor on singing in his first film Bobby, his father and secretary handling his money when he was young and his acting stint in a chat
Shailendra Singh at 22 (top) and at 69 (above)
Shailendra Singh at 22 (top) and at 69 (above)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Copy Link
By Dinesh Raheja

Where were you career-wise?

I was cresting on the popularity of the songs from my first film, the blockbuster Bobby (1973). I recorded the songs when I was just 19 and a half. A family friend had taken me to meet Raj Kapoor at RK cottage and I sang a couple of ghazals. He was impressed and asked me to sing on one of the mics on the RK shooting floor, Rishi Kapoor was there and said hi! Raj saab took me to the film’s composers Laxmikant Pyarelal, who I later learnt wanted Mohammed Rafi to sing the songs; but Raj saab insisted he wanted a fresh voice to match Rishi in Bobby.

Lata Mangeshkar came to bless him at his first recording for Bobby
Lata Mangeshkar came to bless him at his first recording for Bobby

What was your bank balance like?

My father and secretary handled my money but I know it was more than a lakh.

An autographed photo he would send in response to the tons of fanmail he received every day
An autographed photo he would send in response to the tons of fanmail he received every day

Your romantic status?

I had girlfriends—how else would I be inspired to sing romantic songs?

At the post-launch party for Bobby, with Raj Kapoor, Rishi and singer Mukesh, where a song recording was played
At the post-launch party for Bobby, with Raj Kapoor, Rishi and singer Mukesh, where a song recording was played

Your focus in life?

I played the hero in a few films but enjoyed singing more than acting. I lost many songs due to politics, such as O Hansini.

Shailendra Singh with Neetu Singh in Sherni 
Shailendra Singh with Neetu Singh in Sherni 

Your frame of mind?

I was grounded. I came from a humble background and knew the value of money. I wanted to keep singing till I died. I still do.

When he sang the duet Kal Toh Sunday Ki Chhuti Hai with Rekha in Agar Tum Na Hote
When he sang the duet Kal Toh Sunday Ki Chhuti Hai with Rekha in Agar Tum Na Hote

And your sense of fashion?

I don’t like to be reminded of it now, but I wore bell bottoms with huge flares. Even Amitabh Bachchan wore them! My hair was styled in a pompadour like Elvis Presley!

Raj Kapoor with Shailendra (extreme right), Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia
Raj Kapoor with Shailendra (extreme right), Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia

Your most prized possession then?

I was thrilled when I bought a record changer which used to automatically change the vinyl records.

With Kishore Kumar at a recording of the GP Sippy production Ahsaas
With Kishore Kumar at a recording of the GP Sippy production Ahsaas

A memorable anecdote?

While Panchamda, Asha Bhosle and I were performing a show, I saw a young girl pointing at me and weeping, but the organisers were not letting her get on stage. I requested them to let her and she told me she was a big fan and loved me, while weeping continuously!

Shailendra’s list of popular songs
Shailendra’s list of popular songs

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out