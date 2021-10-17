Nostalgia with Shailendra Singh: “I had girlfriends—how else would I be inspired to sing romantic songs?”

Where were you career-wise?

I was cresting on the popularity of the songs from my first film, the blockbuster Bobby (1973). I recorded the songs when I was just 19 and a half. A family friend had taken me to meet Raj Kapoor at RK cottage and I sang a couple of ghazals. He was impressed and asked me to sing on one of the mics on the RK shooting floor, Rishi Kapoor was there and said hi! Raj saab took me to the film’s composers Laxmikant Pyarelal, who I later learnt wanted Mohammed Rafi to sing the songs; but Raj saab insisted he wanted a fresh voice to match Rishi in Bobby.

Lata Mangeshkar came to bless him at his first recording for Bobby

What was your bank balance like?

My father and secretary handled my money but I know it was more than a lakh.

An autographed photo he would send in response to the tons of fanmail he received every day

Your romantic status?

I had girlfriends—how else would I be inspired to sing romantic songs?

At the post-launch party for Bobby, with Raj Kapoor, Rishi and singer Mukesh, where a song recording was played

Your focus in life?

I played the hero in a few films but enjoyed singing more than acting. I lost many songs due to politics, such as O Hansini.

Shailendra Singh with Neetu Singh in Sherni

Your frame of mind?

I was grounded. I came from a humble background and knew the value of money. I wanted to keep singing till I died. I still do.

When he sang the duet Kal Toh Sunday Ki Chhuti Hai with Rekha in Agar Tum Na Hote

And your sense of fashion?

I don’t like to be reminded of it now, but I wore bell bottoms with huge flares. Even Amitabh Bachchan wore them! My hair was styled in a pompadour like Elvis Presley!

Raj Kapoor with Shailendra (extreme right), Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia

Your most prized possession then?

I was thrilled when I bought a record changer which used to automatically change the vinyl records.

With Kishore Kumar at a recording of the GP Sippy production Ahsaas

A memorable anecdote?

While Panchamda, Asha Bhosle and I were performing a show, I saw a young girl pointing at me and weeping, but the organisers were not letting her get on stage. I requested them to let her and she told me she was a big fan and loved me, while weeping continuously!

Shailendra’s list of popular songs

