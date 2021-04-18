Rahul Khanna: What’s height got to do with fashion?

Kurtas suit everyone!

I’m a short guy (5 feet 2). Can I ever wear pathani suits and kurtas? How?

—Ajinkya T, Via email

You absolutely can! What’s height got to do with it?

As for “how”...

Hold open the pants and step into them, one leg at a time.

Pull them up and fasten them at your waist.

If there is a zipper, be careful not to snag the family jewels.

Next, pull the kurta over your head and insert one arm into each sleeve.

Do up any buttons and smooth out any wrinkles.

… Ta-dah!

