Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Look who’s causing a stir

From New York to London, from Delhi to Bangkok, chefs are redefining what Indian cuisine can be. Modern is no longer the experiment, it’s the new traditional
I had an excellent lunch at a collaboration between Manish Mehrotra and Prateek Sadhu at the Delhi Indian Accent. We sat in the main restaurant with Rohit Khattar, the proprietor, who had the vision and courage to put his faith in Manish. At that stage, Manish had worked for Rohit for a decade, but only as an Oriental chef, and it took guts to open the first Indian Accent at the Manor Hotel in Delhi’s Friends Colony.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.