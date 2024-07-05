Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Look who’s causing a stir

I had an excellent lunch at a collaboration between Manish Mehrotra and Prateek Sadhu at the Delhi Indian Accent. We sat in the main restaurant with Rohit Khattar, the proprietor, who had the vision and courage to put his faith in Manish. At that stage, Manish had worked for Rohit for a decade, but only as an Oriental chef, and it took guts to open the first Indian Accent at the Manor Hotel in Delhi’s Friends Colony.

At the collaboration between Manish Mehrotra and Prateek Sadhu at the Delhi Indian Accent, the food had distinct Indian flavours. (INSTAGRAM/@INDIANACCENTMUMBAI)