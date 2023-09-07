Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: How Daniel Humm turns cooking into fine art
Daniel Humm’s restaurants are regarded as among the best in the world. His love for art couldn’t be contained on paper or even in a regular kitchen. See how his food takes plant-based eating to the next level, a Michelin-studded one
Are chefs artists? I first asked his question five years ago. Then, as now, the question emerged out of a conversation with Daniel Humm.
Eventually, he dropped out of school at 14 and ended up working in hotel and restaurant kitchens. He was brilliant and so precise in his cooking that he rose up quickly till he migrated to America and found fame and success in San Francisco.
It was Humm’s culinary version of the final painting in the Picasso series: you served the essence of the dish in the simplest form possible.
