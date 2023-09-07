Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: How Daniel Humm turns cooking into fine art

Are chefs artists? I first asked his question five years ago. Then, as now, the question emerged out of a conversation with Daniel Humm. Daniel Humm sees himself as a craftsman and is too modest to call what he does art. But he started in the business at 14, won his first Michelin star in his 20s, and counts Picasso among his inspirations. (Eleven Madison Park)

Humm’s Eleven Madison Park has been rated the best restaurant in the world, he has been awarded four stars (the highest accolade) by The New York Times and the restaurant has held three Michelin stars for over a dozen years. (Eleven Madison park)

Eventually, he dropped out of school at 14 and ended up working in hotel and restaurant kitchens. He was brilliant and so precise in his cooking that he rose up quickly till he migrated to America and found fame and success in San Francisco. Humm now travels the world, telling people how good plant-based dishes can be. He was recently in Mumbai, hosted by Aditi and Aditya Dugar, who own Masque, and was cooking with Varun Totlani, the restaurant’s gifted chef. (Ye Fang)

It was Humm’s culinary version of the final painting in the Picasso series: you served the essence of the dish in the simplest form possible.

