Spectator by Seema Goswami: To cook or not to cook?

I have lost count of the number of mothers of young women who have told me, with varying degrees of satisfaction, that their daughters do not cook. Their girls have never as much as stepped into the kitchen, they say with pride. Why, they wouldn’t even know how to boil an egg! And why should they toil in the kitchen, they add with barely suppressed indignation, when there are worlds outside to conquer? In Chocolat (2000) a French woman (Juliette Binoche, below with Dame Judi Dench) and her daughter move to a small remote village and open up a chocolate shop that shakes up the rigid morality of the community.

Colette Tatou worked as the “toughest cook in the kitchen” at Gusteau’s in Paris, in Ratatouille (2007). As the only female cook, she had to deal with misogynistic views within her profession. In reality, there’s nothing emasculating about rolling out a roti or making a tarka for a dal.

And in the process, I discovered something about myself: I actually enjoyed cooking. I loved the meditative calm of chopping vegetables and getting my spices and herbs ready. I loved the process of throwing various ingredients into the pan and seeing them come together in a flavourful whole. And I loved feeding the people whom I loved the most in the world.

