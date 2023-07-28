Spectator by Seema Goswami: To cook or not to cook?
It’s certainly not women’s work. But women no longer have to choose between the kitchen and their careers. Cooking is a life skill. And it’s strangely liberating
I have lost count of the number of mothers of young women who have told me, with varying degrees of satisfaction, that their daughters do not cook. Their girls have never as much as stepped into the kitchen, they say with pride. Why, they wouldn’t even know how to boil an egg! And why should they toil in the kitchen, they add with barely suppressed indignation, when there are worlds outside to conquer?
And in the process, I discovered something about myself: I actually enjoyed cooking. I loved the meditative calm of chopping vegetables and getting my spices and herbs ready. I loved the process of throwing various ingredients into the pan and seeing them come together in a flavourful whole. And I loved feeding the people whom I loved the most in the world.