IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Two millennial musicians on body issues, confidence and sisterhood
Abhilasha Sinha (left) and Kamakshi Khanna are calling out those who body shame women for having body hair and love handles&nbsp;(Aryaman Dixit and Kamakshi Khanna)
Abhilasha Sinha (left) and Kamakshi Khanna are calling out those who body shame women for having body hair and love handles (Aryaman Dixit and Kamakshi Khanna)
brunch

Two millennial musicians on body issues, confidence and sisterhood

  • How NY-based Abilasha Sinha, 26, and Kamakshi Khanna, 27, from Delhi are using social media to spread the right idea
READ FULL STORY
By Karishma Kuenzang
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:21 PM IST

People around the world seem to have found solace in different things during the lockdown – workouts and cooking topping the list. Both healthy, but possibly, also triggering insecurities in those with body image issues. Which exist aplenty thanks to the beauty norms ingrained by family, friends and educational institutes. And so, friends and musicians Abhilasha Sinha, 26, New York-based, and Kamakshi Khanna, 27, Delhi-based, are using social media to address their body issue demons – body hair and love handles to be precise – while cheering each other on across continents, just like they have since they met in the music society of Lady Shri Ram College, eight years ago.

Fitness and fatness

The lockdown has helped put a lot of things in perspective, they say during our Zoom call. “Like the amount of weight I’ve been gaining, as I haven’t been able to go out and exercise,” says Abhilasha. “I love food and I have a lovely relationship with it, but it’s all ups and downs due to the guilt that comes with it. Kamakshi and I have seen each other struggle with this.”

Kamakshi chips in with a quick confession: “Most of us have that guilt.” The problem? “We’re great at giving advice but we don’t follow it ourselves,” Abhilasha shrugs.

“I don’t ever make fun of someone else because of their body, so why do it to myself? Mostly people I care about haven’t shamed me. So, this is just me being hard on myself?” Kamakshi questions.

“I finally like my body and it’s taken so long to love it, with so many breakdowns” –Abhilasha Sinha

Body positivity issues have been on the rise during the lockdown and people have now completely confused fitness and fatness. “Someone may weigh a certain amount, but can run 20 miles and lift things you can’t even move. So, don’t equate someone’s weight with their health. The fact is, we don’t shame thin people as much,” explains Abhilasha. Kamakshi, who now has a ‘relationship’ with working out, says it helps her mentally and emotionally. “I take breaks – month-long ones,” she admits. “Sometimes two months,” Abhilasha giggles knowingly.

“The point is not to be too hard on myself because I’m doing this for my mental health,” Kamakshi quickly sobers up, adding, “I wish people would focus on that rather than a particular body type. It’s unrealistic to blindly experiment with a certain kind of nutrition.”

When Kamakshi did an Insta live and got lewd comments, Abhilasha came forward in support and posted about it(HT Brunch)
When Kamakshi did an Insta live and got lewd comments, Abhilasha came forward in support and posted about it(HT Brunch)

There’s no pleasing anyone’

Abhilasha, who puts up a few IG stories on body positivity every week, says these insecurities stem from what she’s seen growing up. “Overweight could be normal for you if you are struggling with 20 things!” she says, admitting that there are a lot of images of herself she would earlier avoid posting. “I finally like my body and it’s taken so long to love it, with so many breakdowns.” Many of which Kamakshi’s been privy to.

Because the Delhi resident too has her share of body insecurities. “I may love what I’m doing but would feel s**tty if my tummy stuck out in an outfit,” says Kamakshi. When she saw Abhilasha’s posts about body hair, she was inspired! “I’m one of the hairiest women I know because of my Punjabi genes. I was the hairiest girl when I was in Class 7, and all the boys called me ‘bear’,” she recalls. And so she got waxed, the first in her class, and was then tagged ‘wax museum’. “There really was no pleasing them. And the body image insecurities were born. Addressing them in therapy, I realised that the problem is that people don’t know better.”

“I was the hairiest girl when I was in class 7 and all the boys called me ‘bear’” –Kamakshi Khanna

Parents and family, too, can play a role even with the best intentions. Due to genetic heart problems and diabetes, Abhilasha’s parents asked her to control her weight and sugar. “I appreciate it, but it could have been done slightly mindfully, not ‘oh look at you, you’ve gotten so fat’. Though this helped me develop a thick skin,” she laughs. “You could either think your family hates you or that they need to work on it, not you,” she says pulling up a picture from years ago when she thought she was fat. In the picture, Abhilasha is looking at the cake, clearly wanting some, while a friend standing next to her recoils from a slice she is being fed. This was used to make fun of Abhilasha in school for being ‘fat’.

Meme central

With a BA in psychology, Kamakshi has been in therapy on and off for two years now. Social media, which she needs as an indie musician, has never helped her mental health. “It’s always had a negative impact. If I could do music without needing social media, that would be ideal.”

“Yessss,” cheers Abhilasha.

“I don’t even want to see social media except for the memes. That’s been the highlight of 2020!”

“Yesss,” Abhilasha agrees. “I have close friends who are prominent on social media. I’ve had them crying over the phone, and two seconds later they put up some positive story,” she says, pointing out the dissonance in what you feel and what you have to portray.

“This leads to a deterioration of your mental health,” adds Kamakshi, who’s been working on having healthier conversations with herself. “Therapy is helpful for everyone – people should do it to perceive situations in a healthy way. I’ve had my fair share of breakdowns even during lockdown but the willingness to work on myself hasn’t gone away,” says the musician who released her first Hindi single Qareeb during lockdown.

But if you’re a woman in the indie music scene, you do have to prepare yourself to be part of an industry where women aren’t on top, and not because of lack of talent. The duo says, “Indian indie playlists on platforms like Spotify will feature four women on an average. Music by a woman in India will get 9k likes, but a man’s will get over a lakh even if it’s the same exact thing. And then there’s the separate ‘women’ playlist, which is just a token. We need to have our own festivals, put together talks – that’s how Woodstock started!”

Step one for that? Acceptance and self-love. Because we are wired to accept the love we think we deserve. 

Follow @KKuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
music body positivity body shaming delhi new york body hair body issue lady shri ram wax museum
app
Close
e-paper
Kapoor &amp; Sons director Shakun Batra with his friends Ayesha DeVitre (let) and Avantika Malik (right), on their way from Jaisalmer to the airport, when their car broke down
Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra with his friends Ayesha DeVitre (let) and Avantika Malik (right), on their way from Jaisalmer to the airport, when their car broke down
brunch

“At 22, I was idealistic and brash when I reviewed films... ”: Shakun Batra

By Dinesh Raheja, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The filmmaker talks about living in Mumbai, earning 9,000 per month, and working 15 hours a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Technical Guruji explains the ARM-based chip for Mac computers being made by Apple and if you should move to Signal or Telegram
Technical Guruji explains the ARM-based chip for Mac computers being made by Apple and if you should move to Signal or Telegram
brunch

Guruji: Decoding the WhatsApp privacy debate and the M1 chip

By Gaurav Chaudhary
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Should you switch to Signal or Telegram or stick to WhatsApp? And what’s the Apple M1 chip?
READ FULL STORY
Close
With so many options once travel becomes safer, Jeremy picks out what works best for him
With so many options once travel becomes safer, Jeremy picks out what works best for him
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Travel choices - Maldives or Seychelles, Airbnb or hotels?

By Jeremy Jauncey
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Let Jeremy Jauncey help you out with your travel destination and stay dilemmas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mushrooms are key when making an all-vegetarian burger at home
Mushrooms are key when making an all-vegetarian burger at home
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Veggie burger, anyone?

By Prateek Sadhu
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Tell me how I can make the best all-vegetarian burger in the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saloni Gaur’s went viral under the garb of Nazma Aapi found resonance with the Twitterati when she spoke about current affairs (Sagar Malhan)
Saloni Gaur’s went viral under the garb of Nazma Aapi found resonance with the Twitterati when she spoke about current affairs (Sagar Malhan)
brunch

Nazma Aapi? Kangana? Sonam?

By Shruti Nair
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:52 PM IST
The pool of social media influencers has found another entrant, 21-year-old Saloni Gaur, who has fans in both Dolly and Kusha
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivek Oberoi reads in his bedroom in Mumbai during the photoshoot for this column (Prabhat Shetty)
Vivek Oberoi reads in his bedroom in Mumbai during the photoshoot for this column (Prabhat Shetty)
brunch

In Bed With Vivek Oberoi

By Dinesh Raheja
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:44 PM IST
The actor shows off his collection of books on a sunny winter afternoon in his four poster bed in his Mumbai home
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhilasha Sinha (left) and Kamakshi Khanna are calling out those who body shame women for having body hair and love handles&nbsp;(Aryaman Dixit and Kamakshi Khanna)
Abhilasha Sinha (left) and Kamakshi Khanna are calling out those who body shame women for having body hair and love handles (Aryaman Dixit and Kamakshi Khanna)
brunch

Two millennial musicians on body issues, confidence and sisterhood

By Karishma Kuenzang
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • How NY-based Abilasha Sinha, 26, and Kamakshi Khanna, 27, from Delhi are using social media to spread the right idea
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here’s how you can gear up for the perfect Spring look; Model: Salman Hasan (An entrepreneur and fashion model)(Yatan Ahluwalia)
Here’s how you can gear up for the perfect Spring look; Model: Salman Hasan (An entrepreneur and fashion model)(Yatan Ahluwalia)
brunch

Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Spring it on!

By Yatan Ahluwalia
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • An all-round trend forecast for clothes and accessories, and the essential grooming guide for men for the much awaited months ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
For Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, growing up transperson in India means a relentless othering
For Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, growing up transperson in India means a relentless othering
brunch

“Growing up trans means a relentless othering”

By Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • Karnataka’s first transgender doctor tells her story of transition and celebrating self-love
READ FULL STORY
Close
Do what you must to get yourself through - weep, vent; and then get back on track(Shutterstock)
Do what you must to get yourself through - weep, vent; and then get back on track(Shutterstock)
brunch

Campus life by Zuni Chopra: Grieve. Strive.

By Zuni Chopra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Be as negative as you want. But through it all… keep going
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram Reels videos show him unabashedly at the core of some very entertaining action with his teammates during the 2020 IPL season in Dubai
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram Reels videos show him unabashedly at the core of some very entertaining action with his teammates during the 2020 IPL season in Dubai
brunch

Social Media Star of the Week: Shikhar Dhawan

By Shruti Nair
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The cricketer wins this week because of the sheer ease with which he has taken to the Instagram feature even those half his age struggle with: Reels!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh, two former media colleagues who quickly became fast friends are Internet divas today – funny, entertaining and witty, just like the content they create; Art direction: Amit Malik; Styling assistant for Kusha Kapila: Meharjot; Styling for Saloni Gaur: Sagar Malhan; Make-up: Srishti Anand Mathur; Hair: Amlesh Thakur; Outfit, Ordinaree; jewellery, Studio Metallurgy; Styling for Dolly: self; Co-ord set, Zara(Shivamm Paathak )
Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh, two former media colleagues who quickly became fast friends are Internet divas today – funny, entertaining and witty, just like the content they create; Art direction: Amit Malik; Styling assistant for Kusha Kapila: Meharjot; Styling for Saloni Gaur: Sagar Malhan; Make-up: Srishti Anand Mathur; Hair: Amlesh Thakur; Outfit, Ordinaree; jewellery, Studio Metallurgy; Styling for Dolly: self; Co-ord set, Zara(Shivamm Paathak )
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: Slay it with a smile with Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh

By Shruti Nair
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:18 PM IST
How the “South Delhi Aunties” reinvented themselves as independent content creators and became India’s most popular women in comedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The most famous versions of sourdough come from France and Germany.
The most famous versions of sourdough come from France and Germany.
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Sourdough saga

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The bread is now an Internet craze but it’s often not the real thing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Vajpai is a Noida-based mountaineer, who summitted Mt Everest when he was 16.
Arjun Vajpai is a Noida-based mountaineer, who summitted Mt Everest when he was 16.
brunch

Guest column: A mountaineer on the challenges of lockdown

By Arjun Vajpai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:35 PM IST
For a person who is either climbing mountains or training to climb for eight of 12 months, what was it like to be cooped up inside the house this year?
READ FULL STORY
Close
This last year, digital media came to the rescue in the wake of the global Pandemic and made the impossible a cakewalk - be it online classrooms or game changing boardroom meetings.
This last year, digital media came to the rescue in the wake of the global Pandemic and made the impossible a cakewalk - be it online classrooms or game changing boardroom meetings.
brunch

#BrunchBookChallenge Episode One: Book Reading by William Dalrymple

By Lubna Salim
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The author and historian reads extracts from two of his books, written 30 years apart
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP