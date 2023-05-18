5 hottest hair trends for summer 2023

As the summer season is here, it's time to revamp your hairstyle and embrace the hottest trends of the season. From vibrant colours to playful textures and effortless styles, the world of hair fashion is buzzing with exciting possibilities. When it comes to refreshing your look for the summer season, a new hairstyle can work wonders without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to make a bold statement or prefer a more natural and carefree look, these trends have something for everyone. Get ready to transform your locks and step into the summer season with confidence, flair, and a head-turning hairstyle that will make you the envy of the crowd. (Also read: 10 Effortless and chic hairstyles to try with your straightener ) Explore the dominant hair trends of this summer season, from Bella Hadid's chic pixie cut to Priyanka Chopra's stylish layered hairstyle.(Instgram )

Top hair trends for summer 2023

"This year's hair trends offer a combination of extremely short and long haircuts, catering to both daring and edgy looks. Alongside the timeless appeal of layered hairstyles, shorter cuts are gaining popularity with their clean and manageable styles. Trimmed looks are also on the rise, providing a fresh and polished appearance. To simplify things, let's break it down and explore the diverse and exciting options available in the world of hair fashion this year," says, Petras Shreesundar, style director, Jean Claude Olivier Spanish beauty salon.

He further shared with HT Lifestyle, the top five hair trends that will dominate the summer of 2023.

1. Butterfly layers

This haircut is magic for face-framing as it’s a perfect balance between the short shaggy pieces and long layers along with high volume.

2. Pixie cut

Pixie is a timeless staple and is not going anywhere. Variations of a pixie, bixies, and mixie are androgynous (for both men and women).

3. The Rachel 2.0

The 90’s aesthetics are still strong in 2023. It’s a modern take on the original Rachel haircut, featuring long bouncy layers and a more relaxed texture. Priyanka Chopra is currently sporting this haircut along with honey-blonde highlights.

4. Shaggy bob

This modern and chic haircut creates stunning texture. You can play with this haircut and have multiple options to suit your taste. Add layers, blunt bangs, and more, you can pair this with curtain bangs and blonde teasy lights too.

5. Bob cut

Hailey Bieber‘s new contoured bob haircut is on the request list for 2023. That being said soft blunt bob, choppy bob, wolf cut bob and many other variations of bob are in for summer for those who feel the desire to ditch their long locks.