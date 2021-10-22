Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ace the ethnic look this festive season
fashion

Ace the ethnic look this festive season

From giving the traditional saree a modern twist to nailing a look that’s equal parts elegant and effortless, take style cues from these celebs for festive dressing, this year
Ananya Panday’s look in a dreamy ruffled fuchsia saree with an embroidered blouse is perfect to replicate for a puja (Photos: Instagram)
Ananya Panday’s look in a dreamy ruffled fuchsia saree with an embroidered blouse is perfect to replicate for a puja (Photos: Instagram)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Copy Link
By Swati Chaturvedi

Decking for festivals is always fun. Be it flaunting the traditional look during puja or oozing glamour in fusion flavours for pre-Diwali parties, the season is all about soaking in the festive spirit with unique aesthetics that promise to add ample flair to your repertoire.

From high-shine sarees to statement kurtas, classic anarkalis and gorgeous lehenga-choli – dressing up adds to the vibe of the celebrations. And, when it comes to finding out the perfect festival clothing, one can take inspiration from celebs to ace festive dressing.

“Drape sarees and one shoulder blouses with lehengas are majorly trending. For the lighter events, print on print cord set kurtas and fun kaftans are the perfect go to looks,” says designer Anushree Parekh.

Channel your innate elegance and charm by donning this sheer white saree and embroidered bralette-style blouse like Jacqueline Fernandez
Channel your innate elegance and charm by donning this sheer white saree and embroidered bralette-style blouse like Jacqueline Fernandez

Sequins, reds, greens, golds, and lots of glitter signify festive attire with creative flair. “Light weight fabric, easy fusion silhouettes are best for house parties and intimate functions,” adds designer Dia Arora.

So, take cues from these celebs and don’t forget to Insta that #ootd picture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out