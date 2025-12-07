Actor Saaraa Khan shares new pics from Hindu wedding ceremony, looks beautiful in bridal red: 'Maang ka ye sindoor...'

Actor Saaraa Khan, known for her role in the TV show Bidaai, has shared new pictures from her Hindu wedding ceremony with husband Krrish Pathak, showcasing her graceful red bridal look. The candid images capture the moment when Krrish applied sindoor (vermilion) to his radiant bride, who was adorned in a heavy red lehenga and matching dupattas covering her head. Also read | Actor Saaraa Khan is a beautiful bride in 1st pics from Hindu wedding, nikkah: See heavy red lehenga, cream ethnic look Saaraa Khan and Krrish Pathak had two ceremonies, a Hindu wedding and a nikkah, blending their traditions. (Instagram/ Saaraa Khan)

Saaraa sports sindoor in new wedding photos

Saaraa and Krrish married as per both Hindu and Muslim ceremonies. A day after sharing their first official wedding photos, the newlyweds dropped more pictures from the celebrations. Sharing the photos, Saaraa penned a heartfelt caption in Hindi, reflecting the significance of the sindoor ritual: “Maang ka ye sindoor hai, sirf laal nahi, mera ‘hum’ ka noor hai (This sindoor on my forehead isn't just a mark, it's the light of my 'us').”

What Saaraa wore for Hindu wedding

For her Hindu wedding ceremony, Saaraa chose a rich red bridal lehenga from Kalighata – wearing red is considered auspicious for a Hindu bride as it symbolises prosperity. Saaraa's lehenga featured intricate gold embroidery. Her look was completed with traditional gold jewellery, including multiple layered necklaces, jhumkas, a nath (nose ring), maang tika, and bangles. Krrish complemented her in a burgundy sherwani with elegant gold embroidery.

Nikkah ceremony look was subtle and serene

Saaraa and Krrish embraced both their traditions, celebrating their marriage with a Hindu wedding and a nikkah ceremony. The couple had first shared glimpses of their intimate celebrations on Instagram on December 5.

For the nikkah, Saaraa opted for a simple yet elegant cream outfit, symbolising purity and a fresh start. Her attire featured minimal silver and gold embellishments, with her head covered by a delicate dupatta, lending her a soft, ethereal vibe. She chose delicate pearl jewellery to complete her refined bridal look. Krrish wore a complementary cream sherwani.

A sweet photo from the wedding album showed Saaraa signing the nikah-nama, the official marriage contract. Their wedding announcement caption summed up their journey: “Qubool hai se saat phere tak (From acceptance to the sacred union)… our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes.”