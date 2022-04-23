Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace in a 47K silk kurta set

Aditi Rao Hydari is our ethnic queen. The actor, when not working for the silver screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots in stunning attires. Aditi knows how to bring her personalised style to the attires adorned by her and make them look better. Aditi’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make us stop and stare and the recent set of pictures on her Instagram pictures also did the same. Be it casual or ethnic – Aditi knows how to slay fashion goals in both ensembles. For the end of the week, Aditi chose to go for a pastel shade and an ethnic ensemble to make her fans scurry to take notes on how to blend study, comfort and grace so effortlessly into an outfit and look absolutely ravishing in it.

Aditi played muse to fashion designer Punit Balana and picked an ethnic set from his wardrobe. Aditi paired an ivory white kalamkari appliqué work silk kurta set. The sleeveless kurta came intricately decorated in gota and marodi work in shades of maroon. She completed her look with an organza dupatta that came decorated in work over the edges, perfectly complementing the kurta. Aditi perfectly accessorised her look in a neck choker decorated in blue and golden stones from the shelves of Jewel Saga. In nude stilettos, Aditi looked graceful in the attire.

The attire, worn by Aditi in the pictures, is priced at ₹47,500 in Punit Balana’s official website. Tale a look at the price of the silk kurta set here: The attire, worn by Aditi in the pictures, is priced at ₹47,500 in Punit Balana’s official website.(https://punitbalana.in/)

Aditi, styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Elton J Fernandez, Aditi opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her outfit. In nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of soft pink lipstick, Aditi looked stunning.

