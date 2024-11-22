Aditya Roy Kapur's fans and Sobhita Dhulipala can't get enough of his Scorpio energy in new cover shoot. Pics

Aditya Roy Kapur is the new cover star for Harper's Bazaar India's November 2024 issue. The actor, who just completed 15 years in the industry, talked about films, his love for cinema, and his social media presence. However, the highlight of the cover is the pictures from the cover photo shoot that has his fans going gaga over him. Scroll down to check out the photos. Aditya Roy Kapur is the new cover star of Harper's Bazaar India.

Aditya Roy Kapur's new magazine cover shoot

The first picture shows the Fitoor actor dressed in a grey herringbone wool blazer featuring notch lapel collars, an open front with contrasting black buttons, side pockets, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and padded shoulders. Though the rest of the outfit Aditya wore is not visible in the picture, his messy hairdo with faded sides and rugged beard added an edgy twist to the look.

In the second black-and-white click, Aditya wore a structured tartan polo shirt featuring a collared neckline, short sleeves, and a fitted, body-hugging silhouette. He paired the polo with white denim pants, the same hairdo, and his much-loved beard. Both the ensembles are from the clothing label Canali. While the blazer is from the brand's 90th-anniversary capsule collection, the second ensemble is from their FW24 Collection.

Fans can't get enough of Aditya Roy Kapur

Netizens went gaga over the pictures. Aditya's The Night Manager co-star Sobhita Dhulipala commented, “They could’ve just said Scorpio.” Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Mohit Rai wrote, “Legendary stuff.” A fan commented, “How to apply to marry him?” A comment read, “Manifesting ARK as my husband.” Another said, “It's giving Ate.” A user wrote, “The charm of Scorpio men is truly different, killing.”

On the work front

Aditya was last seen in The Night Manager with Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. He will be seen next in Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. It is a sequel to his 2007 film Life In A Metro. It also stars Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher.