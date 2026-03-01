AI reimagines Shah Rukh Khan in every decade since the 1950s to now: Which look is your favourite?

The compilation, shared on February 18, serves as a digital time capsule, placing the actor into the distinct aesthetic vibes of every era from the 1950s to the present day. The AI-generated clip highlights how fashion trends have shifted, with SRK’s digital likeness adapting seamlessly to each period.

AI artist Souvik (known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram) has captured the internet's imagination with his latest Instagram video that uses AI to reimagine SRK's style across eight different decades.

The artificial intelligence-generated (AI-generated) celebrity cycle continues, and honestly? We’re not mad at 1970s Shah Rukh Khan. As the trend of reimagining celebrities through AI persists, a new tribute to Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is capturing the internet’s nostalgia. Also read | AI imagines 32 Bollywood legends as modern runway models: Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz

Shah Rukh Khan in the 1950s and 60s The journey begins with a classic, black-and-white 1950s look featuring a scholarly cardigan, tie, and a side-parted hairstyle. This is followed by a vibrant 1960s transition, where SRK sports a bold floral hibiscus shirt and a voluminous mop-top hairstyle reminiscent of the early Beatles era.

The 1970s and 80s Shah Rukh Khan The AI artist captures the 1970s 'angry young man' corporate look with a sharp, three-piece grey suit and wide lapels. Moving into the 1980s, the vibe shifts to high-school Americana, featuring a classic varsity jacket and a perm-inspired hairstyle.

Shah Rukh Khan's look from 1990s and 2000s For the 1990s, the AI leans into the 'Raj/Rahul' era vibes with oversized flannel shirts and chains. The 2010s look reflects a more contemporary, rugged style with leather jackets and layered hoodies.

Shah Rukh Khan in the 2020s The video concludes with a modern, minimalist aesthetic — a relaxed linen shirt and a natural, curly haircut, reflecting the effortless style of the current decade.

Fans react as AI reimagines SRK’s style evolution Souvik’s work has sparked appreciation from fans, many of whom noted that the 1950s and 1970s looks feel particularly authentic to the superstar's persona.

A comment read, "Outstanding." Someone wrote, "1950 and 1970🔥🔥." A person also reacted to the last look, writing, "2020 is really the downfall." Others dropped heart emojis and comments like ‘wow’ in the comments section of the post.

