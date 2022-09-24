Aishwarya Rai’s monochrome airport look is the fashion upgrade we need

Aishwarya Rai is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 1. Also referred to as PS1, this Tamil language epic drama is a star-studded film with Aishwarya rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban among others. Directed by Mani Ratnam, PS1 is slated to have a theatrical release on September 30. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film. Aishwarya, the queen of airport looks, was spotted a day back, walking out of the airport in style. The actor is known for her all-black airport fashion and for dropping major cues of fashion for us every time she steps out.

Aishwarya Rai, on Friday night, was spotted at Mumbai international airport as she walked out in style. The actor also posed for the pictures for the paparazzi waiting outside. This time, Aishwarya ditched her all-black airport ensembles and instead picked a monochrome attire to fly in style. The actor, for the flight, picked a black top featuring a round neckline, and layered it with an oversized white jacket. The jacket featured full sleeves and pockets at the sides. The actor teamed her look with a pair of black tights. Aishwarya further accessorised her look for the day in pastel pink shoes and a maroon bag with orange straps. Check out her pictures here:

Aishwarya Rai's monochrome airport fashion has our heart.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she happily posed for the cameras outside the airport. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her casual ensemble for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, the actor set the airport fashion bar higher and made her fans drool like anything.