Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Bhatia looks handsome as he makes rare appearance at Eid bash; fans say ‘Rajesh Khanna is back’

Aarav Bhatia, the son of Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, made a rare public appearance at Huma Qureshi's star-studded Eid party on April 4. While he usually stays away from the spotlight, this time he didn't shy away from flashing a warm smile as the paparazzi clicked away. Dressed in a classic black kurta and pyjama, Aarav looked stylish and proved that great fashion sense runs in the family. (Also read: Akshay Kumar's son Aarav grabs attention with his trendy airport look after a long absence: Watch ) Aarav Bhatia stuns at Eid party with stylish black kurta look. (Instagram)

Aarav Bhatia looks dashing in kurta pyjama

Aarav Bhatia showed with his latest look that you don't need to go all out to make a serious style statement. Keeping it classy and minimal, he opted for a black silk bandh gala kurta paired with crisp white churidar pyjamas proving that a timeless black-and-white combo never goes out of style. Adding just the right amount of flair, he completed his look with black juttis and a sleek black bracelet on his wrist. With his clean-shaven look and naturally wavy hair perfectly in place, Aarav looked absolutely dapper.

How internet reacted

Aarav's pictures and videos instantly grabbed attention on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments in no time. One Instagram user asked, "Why is he not debuting in Bollywood?" while another wrote, "He is cute and handsome." A fan even commented, "Rajesh Khanna is back," and someone else chimed in with, "So handsome, a bit of Rajesh Khanna." Another person added, "Looks more like Rajesh Khanna!!! Good looking guy."

About Aarav Bhatia

Aarav Bhatia, born in 2002, is the first child of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. At just 15, he moved abroad to pursue higher studies and is currently studying at a university in London. While his younger sister Nitara, born in 2012, often features on Twinkle's social media, Aarav prefers to keep a low profile and stay away from the spotlight.